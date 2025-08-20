Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Gauhar Khan's dreamy baby shower, mom-to-be stuns in yellow-golden gown, SEE PICS

Gauahar Khan, glowing in a yellow-golden gown, celebrated her intimate baby shower with husband Zaid Darbar and close family. The couple, soon to welcome their second child, shared joyful glimpses from the heartwarming celebration on social media.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 03:28 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Inside Gauhar Khan's dreamy baby shower, mom-to-be stuns in yellow-golden gown, SEE PICS

Actress Gauahar Khan, who is expecting her second baby with husband Zaid Darbar, celebrated a beautiful yet intimate baby shower yesterday and shared glimpses from the happy celebration over social media.

Radiant mom-to-be

The couple, who announced their pregnancy earlier this year in the cutest way, looked radiant as they marked the special day surrounded by close family and friends. Dressed in a shimmering yellow-golden gown, Gauahar looked breathtaking as usual. She kept her hair open and teamed up her look with bold red lips and opted for minimal makeup. Adding to her elegance, she wore gold jewellery that comprised of a delicately crafted necklace, and a single bangle that perfectly complemented her attire. Zaid, on the other hand, kept it simple yet classy and stylish in white pants paired with a loose shirt featuring a black-and-red abstract print. Social media is flooded with the clips of her baby shower event. Gauahar too has shared some fun snippets from the inside of the celebration. In one of the videos, Gauahar and Zaid can be seen cutting a two-tier cake decorated with pastel flowers capturing the happiness of the occasion.

Untitled-design-1

Family life and career

On the personal front, Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot in 2020 and they welcomed their first baby, Zehan, in May 2023. Earlier this April, Gauahar and Zaid shared the news of their second pregnancy with a very adorable post. She had captioned it as, 'Bismillah, need your prayers and love, make the world dance by spreading love, #GazaBaby2, #AllahuMaBarikFihi'

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh, Gauhar Khan, Yuvika Chaudhary: 7 TV celebs who slayed their maternity shoots

On the professional front, Gauhar's show Fauji 2 recently completed 100 episodes on DD National featuring actors Vicky Jain, Ashish Bharadwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, and Rudra Soni. She was also recently seen in Lovely Lola, alongside Isha Malviya, that was produced under Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's production banner, Dreamiyaata Drama, on YouTube. Gauahar received great appreciation and applause for both the shows.

(With inputs from IANS)

