Inside filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's luxurious Rs 17 crore sea-facing house in Mumbai with special 'script sofa', Raja Ravi Varma oleographs, it was designed by...

ENTERTAINMENT
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi’s Mumbai home is a serene blend of modern elegance and artistic heritage, with stunning sea views, timeless decor and a personal touch that reflects their creative personalities.
The heart of the home is a broad, sea-facing balcony that opens to the Mumbai skyline and Arabian Sea. It’s the couple’s favourite hangout zone and doubles as an intimate party space when friends and family drop by, exactly why they chose a home where the ocean is always in sight.
Step inside to a gracious living room with high ceilings and expansive French windows that flood the space with natural light. Understated furniture, crystal chandeliers and portraits of Hindu deities give the room a calm, classic mood, more comfortable salon than showpiece.
Vivek Agnihotri's personal stamp shows in the art and sculptures he curates around the house, including original oleographs of Raja Ravi Varma. The collection lends an old-world warmth to clean, contemporary lines, echoing the couple’s taste for culture layered over simplicity.
Among the most personal corners is Vivek’s library and a prized sofa carried forward from their earlier home, on which he wrote many of his scripts. It anchors a reader’s nook that’s practical and sentimental, a quiet counterpoint to the breezy balcony outside.
Pallavi Joshi helmed the design end-to-end over a year-and-a-half build, while the couple moved in about two years ago. The apartment sits in Versova’s Parthenon Towers on a high floor, part of a 2023 purchase, marrying Pallavi’s lifelong love for sea views with urban convenience.