October 2025 Festivals Calendar: Key dates for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath puja, Bhai dooj and other festivals
Fresh rift in Lalu Yadav's family ahead of Bihar elections? Daughter Rohini Acharya shares cryptic post on..., expelled son Tej Pratap says...
Inside Cocktail 2 shoot with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's look steal the show; new BTS pics go viral
Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Top WhatsApp wishes, messages quotes to share with friends, family on September 21
Is Xiaomi planning to launch cheaper iPhone 17 Pro Max alternative? Latest leaks reveal details
Who is Mithun Manhas? Frontrunner for BCCI President's post, who outshines Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh in the race
EPFO Diwali 2025 gift for pensioners? EPS-95 minimum pension likely to increase to Rs 2,500 or Rs 7,500
Bad news for Pakistan, US puts pressure on government to keep defence spending under watch due to...; says, 'civilian public...'
Why US-India flight tickets are so expensive? 4Chan’s ‘Operation Clog the Toilet’ linked to airfare surge amid Trump H-1B visa restrictions
Rise and Fall: Dhanashree Verma breaks down as Pawan Singh exits, promises to wear saree for him, says ‘ek din main...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, started filming in Italy. Teasers and viral BTS clips have fans buzzing for a 2026 release.
The much-talked-about sequel to Cocktail is finally coming together. Director Homi Adajania is back at the wheel for Cocktail 2, and the film brings together Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, a fresh trio that has already sparked curiosity.
What’s creating the most buzz are the behind-the-scenes clips and photos from the shoot in Italy. Short videos showing Shahid and Kriti filming a sequence in Sicily have gone viral on social media. In the clip, Shahid wore a red and white printed shirt and shorts, while Kriti appears in a bikini top, a colourful shirt, and a tasselled skirt, a look that is perfect for a Cocktail-style romance.
Director Homi Adajania shared monochrome portraits and casual on-set updates, and the actors’ looks have been slowly revealed. Rashmika’s workout and Kriti’s stylish snaps have kept the conversation alive, giving fans small doses of excitement as the film’s production progresses.
Behind the camera, Cocktail 2 is reported to be written by Luv Ranjan. The project aimed to recreate the original film’s energy, mood and themes rather than continuing the exact story of the 2012 film. Producers say the sequel will lean into modern takes on love, friendship and messy relationships, all with the new vibe. The film is expected to be released in the mid of 2026.
ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 in works: These actors to play lead in Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty's film sequel
The Cocktail (2012) was directed by Homi Adajania and became known for its music, fashion and fresh take on modern relationships. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, the original struck a chord with young audiences for its carefree yet emotional storytelling.