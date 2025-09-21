Inside Cocktail 2 shoot with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's look steal the show; new BTS pics go viral

Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, started filming in Italy. Teasers and viral BTS clips have fans buzzing for a 2026 release.

The much-talked-about sequel to Cocktail is finally coming together. Director Homi Adajania is back at the wheel for Cocktail 2, and the film brings together Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, a fresh trio that has already sparked curiosity.

The new sequel is creating buzz online

What’s creating the most buzz are the behind-the-scenes clips and photos from the shoot in Italy. Short videos showing Shahid and Kriti filming a sequence in Sicily have gone viral on social media. In the clip, Shahid wore a red and white printed shirt and shorts, while Kriti appears in a bikini top, a colourful shirt, and a tasselled skirt, a look that is perfect for a Cocktail-style romance.

The cast is sharing glimpses on social media

Director Homi Adajania shared monochrome portraits and casual on-set updates, and the actors’ looks have been slowly revealed. Rashmika’s workout and Kriti’s stylish snaps have kept the conversation alive, giving fans small doses of excitement as the film’s production progresses.

Cocktail 2 context

Behind the camera, Cocktail 2 is reported to be written by Luv Ranjan. The project aimed to recreate the original film’s energy, mood and themes rather than continuing the exact story of the 2012 film. Producers say the sequel will lean into modern takes on love, friendship and messy relationships, all with the new vibe. The film is expected to be released in the mid of 2026.

The Cocktail (2012) was directed by Homi Adajania and became known for its music, fashion and fresh take on modern relationships. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, the original struck a chord with young audiences for its carefree yet emotional storytelling.