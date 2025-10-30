Inside Ananya Panday's glam 27th birthday party with BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar; SEE PICS

Good news for Indians travelling to Malaysia, no currency exchange, no international cards needed as country offers....
ENTERTAINMENT
Ananya Panday celebrated her 27th birthday with a cozy Mumbai bash attended by close friends Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Karan Johar, who shared inside glimpses from the celebration.
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned 27 on October 30, 2025, and celebrated her birthday with an intimate gathering attended by her closest friends. The celebration, held in Mumbai, brought together Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others.
The birthday bash featured elegant white and gold balloon decorations, creating a warm and festive atmosphere. Photos from the evening were shared by Karan Johar and Suhana Khan on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the celebration.
Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories to post a cheerful selfie with the birthday girl and her close friends. In the photo, Karan posed with Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, all dressed stylishly for the occasion. He captioned the picture, 'Me and the girls. And btw happy birthday @ananyapanday.'
The image reflected the close bond Karan shares with the young trio, all of whom he has mentored and supported through his production house, Dharma Productions.
Suhana Khan also posted pictures from the celebration on her Instagram Stories, sharing two selfies with Ananya. Along with the pictures, she wrote, 'Birthday girl love you forever @ananyapanday,' expressing her affection for her longtime friend.
On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The film received praise for its storyline and energy.
Next up, the actress will share screen space with Lakshya in Chand Mera Dil, following his breakout performance in Ba***ds of Bollywood. Ananya will also team up once again with Kartik Aaryan for the much-talked-about romance Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.