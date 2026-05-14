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Influencer aka 'The Skin Doctor' targets Sunjay Kapur's family, gets arrested over shocking social media posts

Delhi Police arrested social media influencer 'The Skin Doctor' over controversial posts related to industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s family after his death. The influencer was later granted bail within five hours, while the case has sparked debate online regarding freedom of speech and police action.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 14, 2026, 11:22 AM IST

Influencer aka 'The Skin Doctor' targets Sunjay Kapur's family, gets arrested over shocking social media posts
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Delhi Police arrested social media influencer 'The Skin Doctor' over controversial posts related to industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s family after his death. The influencer was later granted bail within five hours, while the case has sparked debate online regarding freedom of speech and police action.

Who is ‘The Skin Doctor’?

The online persona 'The Skin Doctor' belongs to dermatologist Dr Neelam Singh, who has gained popularity as a social media influencer through his political and social commentary posts. The digital following he has developed includes more than 900000 people who follow him on X and over 100000 people who follow him on Instagram. His YouTube channel, which focuses on social topics, has approximately 120000 subscribers. Dr Singh shares his strong opinions on social media, identifying himself as a 'socio-politically aware dermatologist.' The X bio of him states, 'I am not important, yet my words hold significance.'

Why was he arrested?

Delhi Police arrested the influencer after the Kapur family filed a complaint about his posts regarding Sunjay Kapur's death. The influencer who posted on X deleted his content after he made allegations about the circumstances of Kapur's death and the legitimacy of his will and inheritance. Police arrested him after questioning him. The investigation began after police registered the complaint at the Vasant Kunj Police Station in Delhi.

Bail granted within hours:

Senior Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani later confirmed that 'The Skin Doctor' was granted bail within five hours of his arrest. Jethmalani described the case as 'baseless and frivolous', while the court determined that the influencer had done nothing wrong.' The Delhi Police faced difficult questions from the court about their reasons for arresting, according to him.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh was 'pressurised' to enter politics, claims Bhagwant Mann after firing near manager’s residence

Sunjay Kapur's death and property dispute:

Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur died in London after suffering cardiac arrest during a polo match. British authorities determined his death occurred from natural causes, but his mother expressed doubts about the circumstances of his death. After his death, a legal battle started over his estimated Rs 30,000 crore assets between his wife Priya Sachdeva Kapur and his children from his first marriage with actress Karisma Kapoor.

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