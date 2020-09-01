Search icon
Indrajit Lankesh appears before Bengaluru CCB, gives information on drugs consumption in Kannada film industry

Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 10:33 AM IST

Indrajit Lankesh

Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police on Monday and revealed information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB had on Sunday issued a notice to Lankesh regarding his statements on media channels over consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry and asked him to share information and support Bengaluru Police in the fight against drugs.

According to CCB officials, Lankesh revealed some information about the consumption of drugs in the industry.

"We will enquire into it and take appropriate action. We request other people also to share if they have any information in this regard and support us in our fight against drugs," the officials said.

Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors do consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. 

As per PTI, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai revealed that four postal officials and a few foreign nationals are arrested in connection with alleged drugs racket.

He told the reporters, "We have initiated action against the four. Now, we are exposing the inter-state and international network of drug menace."

Bommai went on to explain, "There are many darknets. It is not limited only to drugs but many other illegal activities such as child prostitution, arms deal at the international level. Our officers have succeeded to bust one or two such darknets."

