After several Pakistani Instagram accounts were blocked in India, fans were left disappointed as they could no longer view the profiles of their favourite stars from across the border. However, instead of backing down, many turned to VPN services as a workaround to bypass the geo-restrictions.

In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has taken a strong measure by geo-blocking the Instagram accounts of several prominent Pakistani celebrities. Among those affected are Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Ali Zafar — all widely followed in India.

The move comes amid rising tensions and increasing public sentiment against cross-border cultural engagement. When users in India try to visit the Instagram profiles of these Pakistani celebrities, they receive a message stating: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

This message confirms that the geo-blocking was enforced due to an official legal directive, further underscoring the seriousness of the government's stance following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Among the celebrities who became the focal point of this quiet digital reunion was the widely loved actor Hania Aamir, whose fan base in India remains strong despite the official ban.

Even after the ban, Indian fans found ways to reconnect with Hania Aamir’s Instagram account by using VPN services. Her posts quickly began filling up with emotional messages. Some wrote, “Miss you,” while others reassured her with comments like, “We’ve subscribed to a VPN just for you.”

Known for her friendly interactions, Hania didn’t ignore the love. She replied to several fans, adding a personal touch with responses like “ro doongi” and “love you,” keeping the bond alive despite the restrictions.

Meanwhile, in the Pahalgam attack, the terrorists reportedly segregated the tourists based on their faith and shot them dead after finding out their religion. The terrorist outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack. TRF is an off-shoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba and came into existence following the historic abrogation of Article 370 in the valley.