'Indian version of Coldplay kiss cam': Netizens react as Vijay, Trisha's awkward moment from Ajith Kumar's Silverstone race goes viral

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's awkward moment at Ajith Kumar's Silverstone race has gone viral, with netizens calling it the "Indian version of Coldplay kiss cam." Their viral appearance has once again fuelled relationship speculation, while Vijay and Ajith's reunion also became a highlight.

Tamil cinema witnessed an unexpected star-studded reunion at the Silverstone Circuit in England as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, actress Trisha Krishnan and actor-racer Ajith Kumar came together for the Michelin Le Mans Cup race. While Vijay's warm reunion with Ajith became one of the biggest talking points from the event, another moment involving Vijay and Trisha has now set social media abuzz. Several videos from the race have gone viral, but one particular clip featuring Vijay and Trisha has caught the most attention.

The two are seen together in the stands as Ajith competes on the track, with Trisha entering the frame to watch the race while Vijay appears to move back, resulting in an awkward moment that was quickly picked up by eagle-eyed netizens. The clip soon sparked a flurry of reactions on X, with social media users hilariously comparing it to the infamous Coldplay kiss-cam moment from 2025 and calling it the "Indian version of Coldplay kiss cam." The comparison stems from the way the camera suddenly focused on the pair, instantly making the clip a talking point among viewers online. The Coldplay kiss-cam incident had become a global meme after a camera at a concert captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot in an intimate moment, followed by their visibly awkward reaction.

Vijay and Trisha's multiple public appearances together have frequently sparked speculation about their relationship, though neither actor has publicly confirmed the rumours. Earlier this year, Trisha also attended Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Tamil Nadu Independence Day celebrations at Fort George in Chennai. The two have shared screen space in films including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo, and have remained one of Tamil cinema's most popular pairs.

Meanwhile, the main attraction at Silverstone was Ajith's racing outing. Vijay ceremonially flagged off the Michelin Le Mans Cup race and later met Ajith, with the two sharing a warm hug that delighted fans. Ajith's team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage, competed at the prestigious circuit, turning the event into a major Tamil cinema moment.



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