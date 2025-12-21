Indian TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain slams Shilpa Shinde over remarks on 'Bhabhiji Ghar per hai' actress Shubhangi Atre, says 'decency...'

TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain defended Shubhangi Atre after Shilpa Shinde made remarks about her acting in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Jain emphasized respect and professionalism among actors, while fans debated and supported both actresses.

Shilpa Shinde, who originally played Angoori Bhabhi on the popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, recently made some remarks about Shubhangi Atre, the actress who played the role for many years. Shinde stated that comedy is not a cup of tea for everybody and also hinted that imitating someone else or being like another actor can be a real mental and physical workout. A good number of viewers thought that her remarks were even then pointing out the negatives in Shubhangi's acting, although Shubhangi has been charming the viewers in the character for almost a decade.

Shinde's comment sparked an online dispute with public disapproval of her remarks. The public had divided views, as some considered comedy hard while others said Shinde could have been more polite in giving her ungodly opinion about the successor.

Sourabh Raaj Jain speaks up:

A strong reaction was given by television actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who played the iconic role of Krishna in Mahabharata, to Shinde's remarks. He stood up for Shubhangi Atre, saying that Shinde herself was not even a little decent by attacking an actress who has been entertainingly working for the audience for years. Jain underlined that mutual respect among actors is a must and that they should not make any public statements which might be detrimental or humiliating for their peers. His remarks pointed out the significance of humility and professionalism in the show business.

Fans react:

This exchange has caught the attention of many fans because both Shilpa Shinde and Shubhangi Atre played the same well-loved character on one of India’s most popular sitcoms. Shubhangi was supported by some fans for her commitment and accomplished long-term acting, while others nostalgically thought of Shilpa as the first Angoori Bhabhi. The discussions regarding Sourabh Raaj Jain's backing of Shubhangi have sparked conversations about the values of respect, ethics, and professionalism in the case of the actors in the television world.

The majority of the fans are of the opinion that such discussions are indicative of the great extent to which the audiences have developed a bond with their cherished characters and actors. The talk also serves as a reminder to the viewers that even the most popular celebrities should still be nice and respectful to their co-workers, regardless of whether the place is on or off the screen.