Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan, often referred to as the 'Greek God' for his chiselled features, has consistently mesmerized audiences with his stunning looks. Now, his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, who have inherited their father's and mother Sussanne Khan’s striking genes, are expected to make a similar impact with their dashing good looks.

In a rare public appearance, Hridhaan Roshan recently turned heads at a family event, exuding effortless style in a casual checkered shirt. With his chiselled features, wavy locks, and confident demeanour, he drew striking comparisons to his heartthrob father, Hrithik Roshan. He unwittingly stole the show, leaving netizens in awe of his resemblance to his father and other Hollywood stars, especially Timothee Chalamet.

The Instagram clip, posted by Instant Bollywood, garnered widespread attention, and numerous likes and comments. Fans and netizens alike couldn't help but gush over Hridhaan's captivating looks. The young Roshan was flooded with praise, with many drawing comparisons to Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet. Comments ranged from "Future national crush" to "He's going to be a heartthrob just like Hrithik." One enthusiastic fan even declared, "Hrithik's son is even more handsome than his father!"



While Hridhaan has not shown any official interest in acting, fans are already speculating about his Bollywood debut. Given his striking appearance and strong lineage being the son of Hrithik Roshan and grandson of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, many believe he is destined for the silver screen.

Earlier too, Hridhaan and Hrehaan grabbed attention when their mommy Sussanne shared a picture with them on her official social media handle. The photograph soon went viral on the internet, leaving fans gushing over the strong Roshan gene game. Along with the photograph, Sussanne wrote: “I looked up and you both were standing next to me.. what a feeeeling…Nothing is brighter than my ‘SonShine’…#blessedmama.”

Meanwhile, Hridhaan's recent viral moment has thrust him into the spotlight despite Hrithik's efforts to shield his sons from excessive media scrutiny. It's likely that his sons continue to make headlines, regardless of whether he chooses to follow in his father's footsteps or forge their own path.