Indian producer and director Sarika Sanjot emphasises the need to make meaningful cinema

Indian director and producer talks about the need to make meaningful cinema.

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

It is incredible to see the massive growth a few industries have experienced in all these years. The constant developments a few of them have seen can be attributed to numerous factors, be it the increased adoption of the latest tech trends and advancements or the relentless drive and passion of a few professionals and leaders across sectors.
 
The entertainment realm has remained on a constant growth pedestal, thanks to phenomenal artists, actors, producers, writers, and directors who have put in every possible effort in further burgeoning the growth of the industry. Among these, Sarika Sanjot has been a powerful force to be reckoned with, having to her credit an outstanding portfolio of work, which includes films like Kahani Rubberband Ki, Family of Thakurganj, Phamous, and GST (Galti Sirf Tumhari).
 
Sarika Sanjot, as an Indian filmmaker and producer, can’t emphasize enough how essential it is to A. provide a platform for younger and more promising talents and B. to make more meaningful cinema.
 
The graduate in filmmaking from the New York Film Academy has had her own sweet journey to success, and she attributes this to the powerful subjects she has chosen so far for the projects she has helmed as a director and producer.
 
Currently, she is busy with her upcoming exciting project titled “Suhana Safar and Mutton Biryani” for which she is already in talks with several actors who have also shown interest in doing it. Sarika Sanjot says that directors and producers of today need to place more importance on what subject they are serving the audiences. 
 
“Since vast content is available everywhere, at the tip of our fingers on OTT platforms as well, audiences always seek unique content that can linger in their minds and hearts for a long time. They look out for films, shows, and series that can make them go ‘wow’ and make them want to see it again and again. The young audiences of today want content that holds greater meaning and a purpose, and I want to leave no effort untouched in serving precisely that to them,” highlights the Indian filmmaker and producer.
 
Sarika Sanjot is looking forward to making her next project, Mutton Biryani, the way she has envisioned it and hopes that audiences receive it with much love.

