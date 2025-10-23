Indian OTT Thrillers 2025: Top 5 series to binge-watch from Special Ops 2 to Paatal Lok 2 on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

This year, the OTT lineup brings powerful thrillers filled with mystery and dark secrets, promising an unforgettable binge-watch experience for crime and drama lovers.

The year 2025 promises to be a golden era for Indian thrillers on OTT platforms. Fans of intense storytelling, layered mysteries, and captivating performances can look forward to an exciting lineup, as some of India's most popular web series return with new seasons while others make their highly anticipated debut.

Here’s a closer look at the top 5 Indian thriller web series to stream in 2025:

Special Ops 2 ( JioHotstar )

Kay Kay Menon is back with his much-awaited sequel to Special Ops. The story picks up after the events of the first season, with Himmat Singh diving deeper into a complex betrayal and national security threats. With new team members, upgraded missions, and an international plotline, this season promises to combine patriotism, strategy, and suspense like never before.

Mandala Murders (Netflix)

Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mandala Murders promises to blend ancient secrets with modern crime. Starring Vaani Kapoor in a completely new avatar, this series follows two detectives investigating a series of brutal murders that appear to be linked to a centuries-old secret society.

Search: The Naina Murder Case ( JioHotstar )

Konkona Sen Sharma's new gripping crime drama follows ACP Naina, a determined police officer investigating the mysterious death of a teenage girl. As the case unfolds, Naina’s personal life begins to unravel, blurring the line between her duty and her emotions.

Salakaar ( JioHotstar )

Set across two timelines, 1978 and 2025, Salakaar is a spy thriller that connects India’s covert operations of the past with the political realities of the present. The plot revolves around an Indian mission designed to prevent Pakistan’s nuclear advancement during the late 1970s.

Paatal Lok 2 (Prime Video)

Returning after a massive hit first season, Paatal Lok 2 once again follows Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) and ACP Ansari (Ishwak Singh) as they delve into another complex case. This time, they investigate the murder of a Nagaland minister, a crime that exposes the dark side of politics, corporate power, and insurgency in the Northeast.

