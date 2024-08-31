Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

Meet Rubina Francis, bike mechanic's daughter who overcame leg dysfunction to win bronze at Paris Paralympics

Mukesh Ambani set to challenge SBI, HDFC, ICICI as his company gets ready to launch…

Meet man who once sold tea, now gives free coaching for government jobs, he is....

IMD predicts ‘above normal’ rainfall in September, heavy showers in these states; check full forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Meet Rubina Francis, bike mechanic's daughter who overcame leg dysfunction to win bronze at Paris Paralympics

Meet Rubina Francis, bike mechanic's daughter who overcame leg dysfunction to win bronze at Paris Paralympics

8 simple tips to improve gut health

8 simple tips to improve gut health

AI imagines Gangs of Wasseypur songs as per their lyrics

AI imagines Gangs of Wasseypur songs as per their lyrics

5 highest selling Royal Enfield bikes in India

5 highest selling Royal Enfield bikes in India

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

Susmit Sen, who co-founded Indian Ocrean in 1990 and left the band in 2013, has filed a police complaint against former bandmates Rahul Ram and Amit Kilam over unpaid royalties.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 10:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'
Indian Ocean band members
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Susmit Sen, co-founder of Indian Ocean, has filed a police complaint against former bandmates Rahul Ram and Amit Kilam over unpaid royalties, which the duo has dismissed as an arm-twisting tactic for "illegal and unwarranted demands". 

    Sen has filed the complaint along with Sunita Chakravarty, wife of Ashim Chakravarty, with whom he had formed the band in 1990. Ashim Chakravarty died in 2009 following complications from a cardiac arrest, while Sen left Indian Ocean in 2013 and started his own band called Susmit Sen Chronicles.

    Kandisa Music Productions Pvt Ltd, the company that runs the Indian Ocean band, is also listed as an accused in the police complaint, which Sen lodged at Mukherjee Nagar police station in New Delhi on August 16. An FIR is yet to be registered in the case.

    The charges, made under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), include criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, misappropriation, falsification of accounts, fraud against the Registrar of Companies (RoC) and authorities, among others.

    "After forming the band, I was there with them for 23 and a half years. There was so much trust. And when it breaks, it's a very painful procedure. It is quite heartbreaking when your close friends, partners and colleagues behave like this," Sen told PTI. 

    Sen claimed that he has not received royalties or payments from the Indian Ocean since 2020, and Sunita Chakravarty has not been paid since 2021. The complainants have alleged that they have been denied royalty payments amounting to over Rs 50 lakh each, based on calculations made two years ago.

    After Sen's complaint became public, Ram and Kilam released a statement on Saturday and said they are surprised at the police case as the matter is already a pending matter in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). 

    "We are saddened to learn from the media that a police complaint has been filed against us by Mr Susmit Sen (Former member of Indian Ocean) and Ms Sunita Chakravorty (Spouse of former Indian Ocean member Asheem Chakravorty). We have not seen a copy of the complaint as yet and thus cannot address it on it’s merits," they said.

    Sen said Ram and Kilam have not yet reached out to him to resolve the matter. "There is another case that we filed in NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) in March 2023. At that point of time, the court had also asked them to resolve this matter amicably within themselves. But they did not reach out," Sen said.

    He claimed the band members told them during the COVID-19 pandemic that they were not able to pay the royalties due to lack of work. "So we asked for a balance sheet, which we rightfully can ask. And when we saw the balance sheet, they had done the business of Rs 1.5 crore. And since then, they have done a lot of work. So, now what is the amount, nobody knows. They are not disclosing it," he alleged.

    Ram and Kilam have questioned the timing of the criminal complaint and called it an attempt to pressure them into settling the pending civil dispute. "There is a pending matter in the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) between the share holders for more than a year. That case is still in process, and thus everything therein is sub-judice. It is thus quite a surprise to us that a police complaint has been filed with what appears to be the same issue considered by NCLT. Filing of a criminal complaint on what is evidently a civil law issue seems to be an afterthought and to arm twist us to agree to their illegal and unwarranted demands," they said.

    The duo further said that they will cooperate fully with the police in "any enquiry they choose to carry out". "We are quite aware that the complaints are essentially frivolous and malafide and completely confident about the legality of all procedures carried out by us," Ram and Kilam said.

    As one of the most popular bands in the country, Indian Ocean is known for its unique blend of rock music with Indian classical, folk, and jazz influences, creating a sound that is distinctly their own. Their debut album, Indian Ocean was released in 1993, followed by Kandisa in 2000.

    Sen and Sunita Chakravarty, along with Ram and Kilam, are the four equal shareholders of Kandisa Music Productions Pvt Ltd, which owns the band. The company was formed in 2004 in New Delhi.

    Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers unlimited 5G, Netflix subscription, free voice calling for Rs...

    Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers unlimited 5G, Netflix subscription, free voice calling for Rs...

    Meet Ayesha Thapar, stunning wife of highest paid Indian CEO in US, not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, she is married to

    Meet Ayesha Thapar, stunning wife of highest paid Indian CEO in US, not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, she is married to

    Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

    Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

    Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, controversial posts on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi go viral

    Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, controversial posts on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi go viral

    Rahul Gandhi to visit US on September 8, will address Indian diaspora in first foreign trip as LoP

    Rahul Gandhi to visit US on September 8, will address Indian diaspora in first foreign trip as LoP

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

    Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

    Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

    Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

    Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

    Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

    From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

    From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

    Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

    Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement