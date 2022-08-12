Search icon
Indian Matchmaking: Sima Taparia says Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas 'are not a good match'

While discussing the importance of the age factor in a relationship, Sima Taparia commented on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s marriage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

Credit: Netflix-Nick Jonas/Instagram

Sima Taparia, who helps single people find a perfect match for them, is back with another season of the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking. While discussing the importance of the age factor in a relationship, she commented on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s marriage.

Nick and Priyanka are one of the most celebrated celebrity couples, they are adored by millions of people around the world. However, during an interactive session with a client and talking about the ideal age, Sima made a comment on Priyanka’s marriage. She said, “But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell that. They are just married but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her and she looks elder.”

This comment invited reactions on Twitter, people slammed Sima for judging the celebrity couple.

 Meanwhile, popular actress, comedian, and writer Mindy Kaling recently visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona in New York with her friend Akshara and shared a photo on her Instagram Stories in which the two can be seen enjoying a pyramid-shaped dosa placed on aesthetic crockery. 

Along with sharing the picture, the Never Have I Ever creator wrote, "dreamy dosas, kofta korma, chaat and so much more at @sona. Love you @priyankachopra. Now I need your home goods!". The Baywatch actress re-shared the photo on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love you and your continuous support!”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in the Amazon Prime Video science fiction drama television series Citadel created by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War fame, whose most recent film The Gray Man starring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans was released to thundering response on July 22 on Netflix.

The actress also has Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline, a road travel movie with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as her co-stars. Slated to release next year, the Excel Entertainment production will mark Farhan Akhtar's return to direction after twelve years since he last helmed Don 2 with Shah Rukh Khan in 2011.

 

 

 

