BTS banned in India? Know the truth here

‘BTS’ boys need no introduction now, they have won millions of hearts already. ‘BTS’ ARMY in India is waiting for them to come to India. Meanwhile, there are some posts that have been claiming that ‘BTS’ has been banned in India by the Indian government.

A few days ago, RVCG had shared a post in which, “The Government of India has banned the famous South Korean Band ‘BTS’ stating that their influence is threat to Indian Youth,” was written. It further mentioned, “The Government also requested YouTube to restrict all the videos from the BTS band to be viewed in India. This is a very shocking decision.”

As soon as this news circulated, ‘BTS’ ARMY got extremely worried about the same. They started searching about the same on the Internet. Netizens took to Twitter and expressed their concerns about the same.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “I'm already scared coz i saw some diekhead people spreading some rumours about bts that they are banned in India so ,my heartbeat almost stopped yk.”

I'm already scared coz i saw some diekhead people spreading some rumours about bts that they are banned in India so ,my heartbeat almost stopped yk https://t.co/SdbGl2vTkE — JIMIN_MY_UNIVERSE⁷ (@parkchimmypal1) February 13, 2022

Another wrote, “Some brainless spreading rumour about bts being 'banned' in India. What do we do with these mfs?.”

Some brainless spreading rumour about bts being 'banned' in India

What do we do with these mfs? — Jimim: THE F LOML (@y2k5bby) February 12, 2022

Meanwhile, a video was uploaded by a YouTube channel named ‘Cinewood Hub.’ The video uploaded by the channel says that these posts are fake. It claimed that it was an edited post, so you ‘don’t need to worry’ about the same.

However, no official statement on ‘BTS’ has been released by the government of India. For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group (V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.