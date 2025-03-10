Young Indian talents have been redefining the art of visual storytelling, bringing in their technical and creative expertise and experience.

For long, Hollywood has been a melting pot of creative influences. In recent years, there has been a surge in the number of Indian creative storytellers, actors, musicians, cinematographers, filmmakers and other artists in the industry. They have also created a unique niche in the entertainment world and stunned audiences with their honesty, originality, and passion for what they do. Bringing in a rich visual heritage, a deep understanding of storytelling and technical expertise, it won’t be wrong to say that these Indian artists have been walking the talk, breaking barriers, questioning norms, and redefining the way stories are told on a global stage, much like how Saksham Bharti has done as an Indian cinematographer and camera operator based in New York City.

Saksham, who has worked with major brands like Nike, Harley-Davidson, Hinge, Benjamin Moore, and Meta’s WhatsApp feels that cinematographers with the unique ability to blend traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary cinematic techniques go ahead and create compelling visuals that help them stand apart from the rest in the competitive industry. Talking about the rise of Indian cinematographers in the global film industry, he points out that historically, Hollywood’s visual style has been dominated by Western perspectives, but the increasing presence of Indian cinematographers has been shifting the dynamics. These filmmakers trained in both Indian and international film schools offer fresh perspectives and a unique approach to lighting, composition and colour palettes. Their work is highly influenced by India’s diverse cultural and artistic traditions, and they have a deep-rooted understanding of emotion-driven storytelling.

Saksham Bharti has filmed notable personalities like Paris Hilton, Tyla, Troye Sivan, and Lucy Liu, capturing their presence with his signature cinematic style. He not only showed his excellence in commercial projects but also in narrative films and documentaries in India and across the United States. He explains that Indian cinematographers bring a unique sensibility of visual storytelling to Hollywood, one where they try to balance technical mastery with a deep appreciation for visual poetry. This cultural influence allows them to bring new dimensions to genres ranging from drama and action to fantasy, sci-fi and more.

Over the years, Indian cinematographers, writers, actors, filmmakers, and other artists have been breaking barriers and influencing a new generation of talent in the entertainment world. They have consistently redefined visual storytelling and embraced their cultural roots, proving that compelling storytelling knows no borders.