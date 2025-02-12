The track ‘I Don’t Think (Infinity Wave)’ goes beyond just pushing sonic boundaries—it delivers a thought-provoking message on humanity’s growing dependence on artificial intelligence.

Indian-born UK-based AI scientist and electronic music producer Dr Somdip Dey, known by his stage name InteliDey, has redefined electronic dance music with the introduction of a brand-new genre, Infinity Wave, through his latest single, ‘I Don’t Think (Infinity Wave)’. Merging elements of Future Rave, Melodic Techno, and Progressive House, the track introduces Infinity Wave, a genre designed to take listeners on a constantly evolving musical journey, blending emotional depth with high-energy beats.

Dr Dey, a lecturer in Data Science at York St John University and an AI researcher, has gained recognition for his innovative approach to both music and technology. His latest creation is backed by years of AI-driven analysis of electronic music trends, revealing that Future Rave and Melodic Techno are the most rapidly evolving genres in the industry. This AI-driven insight helped him craft Infinity Wave, a genre that fuses the rolling basslines and immersive atmospheres of Melodic Techno with the high-energy drops of Future Rave, creating a soundscape that is both electrifying and deeply emotive.

The track ‘I Don’t Think (Infinity Wave)’ goes beyond just pushing sonic boundaries—it delivers a thought-provoking message on humanity’s growing dependence on artificial intelligence. With lyrics like “I don’t think you’re gonna set me free, just the way I want it… I don’t think you’re gonna care for me, just the way I need it”, the song reflects the paradox of AI’s role in society—where technology is designed to assist humans, yet also creates a cycle of dependence that can feel inescapable. InteliDey, who has spent years researching AI and its impact on human life, sees music as a powerful medium to spark discussions about the evolving human-AI relationship.

As an artist, InteliDey has always sought to push boundaries. His inspiration for Infinity Wave comes from legends like David Guetta and MORTEN, pioneers of Future Rave; Anyma and Argy, known for their deep and hypnotic Melodic Techno; and Deadmau5, a master of emotive storytelling through progressive melodies. The track features immersive build-ups, high-energy drops, and a breathtaking key change at the 3:19 mark, reminiscent of Deadmau5’s signature melodic shifts.

Before becoming a rising name in the music industry, Dr Somdip Dey had already made a significant impact in the world of technology. With over 100 intellectual properties to his name, he co-developed the QR code-based authentication system, now mandated by the University Grants Commission to prevent fake degrees. He also pioneered the world’s first crowd food-sharing platform in 2014 to combat food waste, and later co-developed the Nosh app, the world’s first AI-powered food waste reduction app. His contributions to technology and society have earned him global recognition, including being named an MIT Innovator Under 35, a Life Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and an Outstanding Achiever at the India UK Achievers Honours.

Despite his deep involvement in AI research, InteliDey remains adamant about the role of human creativity in music. While AI helped shape the vision for Infinity Wave, ‘I Don’t Think (Infinity Wave)’ was entirely produced using traditional digital audio workstation techniques in FL Studio. Having explored AI-generated music in the past, InteliDey recognises its potential in analysis but remains firm that human creativity is irreplaceable in music production.

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms, inviting listeners to experience the birth of Infinity Wave. With ‘I Don’t Think (Infinity Wave)’, InteliDey not only introduces a groundbreaking genre but also challenges the evolving relationship between AI and human creativity in music. As the track gains momentum, Infinity Wave could soon become the defining sound of the next era in electronic dance music.

Listen to ‘I Don’t Think (Infinity Wave)’: https://ditto.fm/i-dont-think-infinity-wave