Indian-American singer Falguni Shah wins Best Children's Music Album at Grammys 2022, PM Modi congratulates her

Born in Mumbai and based out of New York, Falguni Shah aka Falu won her first Grammy for her album 'A Colorful World'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

The biggest musical night of the year, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022, took place at MGM Grand Graden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. Making India proud on the global stage, vocalist Falguni Shah aka Falu won the Best Children's Music Album award for her album 'A Colorful World'.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, April 4 (as per IST), she said that she is speechless after her victory as she wrote, "I have no words to describe today’s magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World." she wrote in her post along with sharing photos from the ceremony. 

Thanking the Recording Academy, she continued her post "We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. (red heart emoji) THANK YOU!". She went on and listed her team who contributed to the album. Her viral Instagram post soon got filled with congratulatory messages for her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Falguni Shah as he took to Twitter and shared a message for her on the early morning of Tuesday, April 5. "Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic", his tweet read.


The other nominees in the category were 'Actívate' by 123 Andrés, 'All One Tribe' by 1 Tribe Collective, 'Black To The Future' by Pierce Freelon, and 'Crayon Kids' by Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band. Born in Mumbai and now based out of New York, Falu was even nominated in the same category in 2019 for her previous album called 'Falu's Bazaar'.

