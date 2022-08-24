Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Indian 2: Shankar resumes shoot of Kamal Haasan starrer, shares new poster

Indian 2: Shankar, who also directed the first part, shared the update on Twitter as he shared the film's new posters featuring Kamal Haasan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

Indian 2: Shankar resumes shoot of Kamal Haasan starrer, shares new poster
Kamal Haasan in Indian 2/Twitter

The team of highly-anticipated film Indian 2 is set to commence shooting for the remaining portions on Thursday, director Shankar has announced. Starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, the Tamil-language movie is the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller Indian.

Shankar, who also directed the first part, shared the update on Twitter as he shared the film's new posters featuring Kamal Haasan.

"Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes," the acclaimed filmmaker wrote.

READ: Sonam Kapoor reveals if she'll raise her baby in India or London, says 'there will be the issue of privacy here...'

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has stated that he will join the production next month.

"Filming for #Indian2 from September. Wishing team @shankarshanmugh, #Subaskaran, @LycaProductions and everyone else involved a successful journey. Welcome onboard thambi @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_" he tweeted.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani.

The film is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin via Red Giant Movies.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 431 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.