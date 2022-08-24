Indian 2: Shankar resumes shoot of Kamal Haasan starrer, shares new poster

Kamal Haasan in Indian 2/Twitter

The team of highly-anticipated film Indian 2 is set to commence shooting for the remaining portions on Thursday, director Shankar has announced. Starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, the Tamil-language movie is the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller Indian.

Shankar, who also directed the first part, shared the update on Twitter as he shared the film's new posters featuring Kamal Haasan.

"Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes," the acclaimed filmmaker wrote.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has stated that he will join the production next month.

"Filming for #Indian2 from September. Wishing team @shankarshanmugh, #Subaskaran, @LycaProductions and everyone else involved a successful journey. Welcome onboard thambi @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_" he tweeted.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani.

The film is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin via Red Giant Movies.