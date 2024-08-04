Twitter
Indian 2 OTT release: Kamal Haasan, Shankar's box office disaster will be streaming online, but there's a catch

There were reports that Indian 2 will have a premature release on OTT due to the disastrous performance of the film. The film is definitely releasing online, but there's still a catch.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 12:27 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Indian 2 OTT release: Kamal Haasan, Shankar's box office disaster will be streaming online, but there's a catch
Kamal Haasan in Indian 2
Indian 2 OTT release: Kamal Hassan and Shankar's Indian 2 was a major disappointment at the box office. After a disastrous run, the film will be released online before a month of theatrical release. On Sunday, Netflix announced that Indian 2 will be premiering on their platform, in multiple languages, except Hindi. 

Indian 2, the direct sequel of Indian (1996), will be made available for streaming on Netflix from August 9 onwards, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Netflix shared the announcement with the poster, and wrote, "Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again. #Indian2 is coming to Netflix on 9 August in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As soon as the announcement was shared, several netizens mocked the film for its 'too early' release. A section of netizens also criticised for not providing the Hindi version of the film. An internet user wrote, "Go back Indian." Another internet user wrote, "Hindi mein kab? Jab Indian 3 aaegi?" A netizen wrote, "Thatha vararey, Thatha arrived too early into ott." Another netizen wrote, "Shit movie Indian 1 was 10X better." 

Box office collection of Indian 2 

Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 was released in the cinemas on July 12 with negative critical and audience reviews. Made in a reported budget of Rs 250 crores, the film barely grossed Rs 147 crores worldwide. Indian 2 will be followed by Indian 3, and glimpses of the film are shown in the film.

Netflix wanted to re-negotiate Indian 2 OTT release deal

Earlier there were reports that the OTT giant wanted to re-negotiate their deal with the makers. As Koimoi reported, Netflix was not agreeing to proceed as per its original OTT rights deal with the makers. As per Track Tollywood’s report, Netflix bagged the streaming rights of Indian 2 at 120 crores and paid the amount before the theatrical release. As the film has faced a complete rejection, the streaming platform reportedly wanted a considerable chunk of its money back, and it is not agreeing to a deal of 120 crores.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

