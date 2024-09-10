Twitter
India’s most bankable actor has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranbir, Rajini

The most bankable star in India is not from Bollywood, has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up, and shades even Shah Rukh Khan at the box office

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 07:26 PM IST

The term bankable has been used for film stars of late as cinema has entered a more commercial space. Today, films are saleable commodities and the stars are often their USP. Hence, the power of a star to draw audiences and give the film the best chance to succeed at the box office is considered paramount. For years, veterans like the three Khans, Akshay Kumar, and Rajinikanth have been the most bankable stars in Indian cinema. But now, courtesy back-to-back pan-India hits, one star has dethroned them all.

India’s most bankable actor is…

Telugu superstar Prabhas is currently basking in the success of Kalki 2898 AD, which followed the superhit Salaar Part 1. The two successes were a long time coming for the actor, who had shot to nationwide fame after the success of the Baahubali franchise. Now, with box office success under his belt again, Prabhas has signed more big-budget films, which means that he is currently the most in-demand actor in all of India. As per trade sources, the actor has five projects in his kitty, which have a combined budget of Rs 2000 crore. No other Indian actor comes anywhere close.

Prabhas’ upcoming films

The pan-India star has The Raja Saab as his first release after Kalki 2898 AD. The Telugu entertainer is said to have been mounted on a budget of Rs 200 crore. Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Niddhi Aggerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Anupam Kher. It is set to release in April 2025. Prabhas will be next seen in his first collaboration with Hanu Raghavpudi, a project that some have tentatively called Fauji. However, the film does not have an official title yet. The action drama is said to have a budget of over Rs 300 crore. Then there is Spirit, the much-talked about collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While the film has not gone on floors yet, owing to the actor’s schedule, reports have indicated that it will be Vanga’s biggest film with one insider claiming that the director is aiming for a Rs-300 crore budget.

Prabhas will then be seen in the sequels of his last two blockbusters. First up will be Kalki 2 from Nag Ashwin as it has already been partially shot. Given that Kalki 1 was the most expensive Indian film ever (with a reported budget of Rs 600 crore) and part 2 aims to be bigger, trade sources put the film’s landing cost at over Rs 500 crore. The only reason it isn’t higher than part 1 is because a chunk of VFX work and shooting is already done, clubbed with part 1. The second of Prabhas’ mega sequels is Salaar 2. The Prasanth Neel film will bring together Prithviraj Sukumaran with Prabhas once again and is said to have a budget nearing Rs 400 crore.

The true-blue pan-India star

Baahubali was the first time Prabhas’ saw success in the Hindi belt and since then, even when his films have not worked, they have been able to start out well nationally. He has been one of the very few stars – alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay – to register Rs 100-crore opening days more than once. And this has been possible due to his pan-India appeal, something the actor will now hope to build on.

