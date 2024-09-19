India's highest-rated film never released, to finally hit the screens after 32 years; not Tumbbad, Black Friday, Paanch

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb with a rating of 9.2 out of 10

The answer to the question – which is India’s highest-rated film ever – is a tricky one. But if the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) ratings are to be believed, then one animated feature trumps some of the finest Indian films ever made. And what’s more, the film was never actually released in theatres, but is now finally getting a release in India, and that too in 4K.

The highly acclaimed anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is set to make its theatrical debut across India, releasing in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The teaser and the poster was unveiled by Geek Pictures India and it has already stirred excitement among fans. Adding to the film's grandeur, legendary screenwriter Shri V Vijayendra Prasad, known for cinematic blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, has contributed his creative vision to this adaptation.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is an Indo-Japanese production that was made in 1992. With an IMDb rating of 9.2 out of 10, it ranks above classics like Pather Panchali, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam, and 3 Idiots in the list. Even critically-acclaimed masterpieces like Tummbad and Black Friday have not touched the 9-mark on IMDb. During its original run, the film did not get a theatrical run in India owing to curfews due to communal tension across the country. However, it gained cult status following numerous re-runs on Doordarshan.

“The Ramayana in anime is a groundbreaking testament to the strength of Indo-Japan collaborations. This fresh, dynamic portrayal of the timeless legend of Ram will undoubtedly strike a chord with audiences across all regions and age groups, bringing this epic to life in a way that’s never been seen before,” said Arjun Aggarwal, the co-founder of Geek Pictures India.

The Legend of Prince Rama, releasing during the Indian festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, promises to be a cinematic celebration, combining India’s cultural richness with the brilliance of Japanese anime. Distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment, the film is set to captivate audiences nationwide.

