India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 25 crore for one film; it's not Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijay Sethupathi

Headlines

Indian gamers can now enjoy Google Play Games on PC, beta available in Hindi too

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Hrithik Roshan honours his grandfather’s ‘immortal legacy’ with this song

Bihar: Restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambar, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Delhi Floods: Waterlogging Persists In Yamuna’s Adjoining Areas, Commuters Face Difficulties

Diabetes: 10 edible seeds that prevent blood sugar spike

Best superfoods to cure Vitamin A deficiency

Shiv Nadar: Expensive things owned by billionaire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Unity shines at new Parliament inauguration, multi-faith prayers held at the grand ceremony

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Draft Ready: Live-In To Marriage, Kids & Divorce | Highlights

DNA: Who will be the 'king' of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar?

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

HomeEntertainment

business

India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 25 crore for one film; it's not Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijay Sethupathi

This actor recently became the highest-paid villain in Indian cinema when he charged Rs 25 crore for an upcoming pan-India film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gone are the days when villains, or actors doing negative roles in films, were not paid well. Today’s big films often cast leading men in negative roles and these stars command astronomical fees. In the last year, the tag of the highest-paid villain in Indian cinema has shifted a couple of times with leading men like Saif Ali Khan entering the fray. And yet, their remuneration pales in comparison to the fees charged by one south star.

Indian cinema’s highest-paid villain

For the longest time, the likes of Pran and Amrish Puri were the most in-demand and highest-paid villains in Indian cinema. That changed in the 21st century when leading heroes began to play villains. A month ago, it was announced that Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan had joined the cast of Nag Ashwin’ ambitious sci-fi drama Project K. Reports say that Kamal is playing the film’s primary antagonist and is charging a whopping Rs 25 crore for the film. This makes him the highest-paid villain in India, a misnomer since he is still a hero but technically correct nonetheless.

Who are the highest-paid villains in India?

Kamal Haasan has dethroned Vijay Sethupathi as India’s highest-paid villain. The Tamil actor reportedly charged Rs 21 crore for his villain act in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Prior to this, he had charged Rs 15 crore for Vikram as well. Other highly paid villains in Indian cinema include Saif Ali Khan (Rs 10 crore for Adipurush), and Emraan Hashmi (Rs 10 crore for Tiger 3). Fahadh Faasil is reportedly being paid Rs 6 crore for Pushpa 2. Among regular villains, Prakash Raj is one of the highest-paid, charging Rs 1-1.5 crore per film.

Project K star cast and budget

Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, is called India’s most expensive film with a reported budget of around Rs 600 crore. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is predicted to release sometime in 2025.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi visit: France likely to use India's UPI payment system, first European giant to so, full details

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu drop major hint about taking a break? See post

China beats SpaceX, launches world's first methane-powered rocket

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actress, after 7 nominations

NCR flood update: After Delhi, Yamuna water enters Noida; 2 feet water submerges sectors, streets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE