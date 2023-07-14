India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 25 crore for one film; it's not Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijay Sethupathi

This actor recently became the highest-paid villain in Indian cinema when he charged Rs 25 crore for an upcoming pan-India film.

Gone are the days when villains, or actors doing negative roles in films, were not paid well. Today’s big films often cast leading men in negative roles and these stars command astronomical fees. In the last year, the tag of the highest-paid villain in Indian cinema has shifted a couple of times with leading men like Saif Ali Khan entering the fray. And yet, their remuneration pales in comparison to the fees charged by one south star.

Indian cinema’s highest-paid villain

For the longest time, the likes of Pran and Amrish Puri were the most in-demand and highest-paid villains in Indian cinema. That changed in the 21st century when leading heroes began to play villains. A month ago, it was announced that Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan had joined the cast of Nag Ashwin’ ambitious sci-fi drama Project K. Reports say that Kamal is playing the film’s primary antagonist and is charging a whopping Rs 25 crore for the film. This makes him the highest-paid villain in India, a misnomer since he is still a hero but technically correct nonetheless.

Who are the highest-paid villains in India?

Kamal Haasan has dethroned Vijay Sethupathi as India’s highest-paid villain. The Tamil actor reportedly charged Rs 21 crore for his villain act in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Prior to this, he had charged Rs 15 crore for Vikram as well. Other highly paid villains in Indian cinema include Saif Ali Khan (Rs 10 crore for Adipurush), and Emraan Hashmi (Rs 10 crore for Tiger 3). Fahadh Faasil is reportedly being paid Rs 6 crore for Pushpa 2. Among regular villains, Prakash Raj is one of the highest-paid, charging Rs 1-1.5 crore per film.

Project K star cast and budget

Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, is called India’s most expensive film with a reported budget of around Rs 600 crore. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is predicted to release sometime in 2025.