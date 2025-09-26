Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India's Got Talent Promo: Malaika Arora plans to write book on Navjot Singh Sidhu's shayari: 'Mujhe likhna hai...'

India's Got Talent Season 11 premieres on October 4, 2025, featuring unique talents, Navjot Singh Sidhu's shayaris, and judges Malaika Arora and Shaan, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 01:21 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

India's Got Talent Promo: Malaika Arora plans to write book on Navjot Singh Sidhu's shayari: 'Mujhe likhna hai...'
The much-awaited new season of India’s Got Talent is finally underway, and the stage is buzzing with energy as Navjot Singh Sidhu, Malaika Arora, and Shaan come together to bring audiences a spectacular mix of talent, glamour, and entertainment.

While some of India’s most Ajab talents create Gajab moments on stage, Sidhu adds his own unique flavour of fun by responding with his captivating string of shayaris. Contestants continue to surprise and shock with breathtaking performances, and Sidhu makes each act even more memorable with his heartfelt, poetic tributes. His endless flow of shayaris has not only taken everyone by surprise but has also left Malaika thoroughly impressed. So much so that she seems interested in writing a book inspired by Sidhu’s poetic gems! In one such moment, right after Sidhu responded to a performance with another shayari, Malaika couldn’t hold back and shared, “Saare jo aap bol rahe ho na, mujhe likhna hai.”

Sidhu’s impactful line in the promo – “Duniya mein sabse bada rog, mere baare mein kya kahenge log” – reflects the struggles of those held back by societal judgments. It inspires talents to rise above such barriers and chase their dreams fearlessly. The first promo of India's Got Talent gives only a glimpse of what’s to come, with the tagline “Jo Ajab Hai, Woh Gajab Hai” perfectly encapsulating the spirit of this season.

 
 
 
 
 
 

India’s Got Talent premieres on 4th October 2025, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty revisits 'Baazigar' iconic location during 'India's Got Talent'- Watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
