India's Got Latent Season 2: Meet Kapil Dinkar, UP Police constable who won Rs 1.5 lakh on Samay Raina's show

UP Police constable Kapil Dinkar impressed everyone with his singing on India's Got Latent Season 2 and won a total of Rs 1.5 lakh, while sharing his journey as a cop, singer and author.

On India's Got Latent Season 2, an Uttar Pradesh Police constable shocked everyone. One of the episode's most notable competitors, Kapil Dinkar, won a total prize of Rs 1.5 lakh in addition to impressing the audience with his singing.

UP Police constable surprises Samay Raina with his performance

A Uttar Pradesh Police officer named Kapil Dinkar appeared on stage in his official uniform during the second episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. His entry initially made Samay Raina nervous as Kapil jokingly said, 'Phir se shuru kar diya ye? Pichli baar chain nahi pada, band karwa ke?' Samay even cautioned him against wearing a police outfit on stage, assuming he was just another competitor doing a comedic act. Then Kapil disclosed that he was a current police constable.

Introducing himself, Kapil said, 'I am a singer, lyricist, and composer. That's what feeds my soul. And apart from that, I am a cop to pay the bills.' He revealed that although music has always been his true passion, he joined the Uttar Pradesh Police as a policeman in 2021 to fulfil his mother's wish.

Kapil wins Rs 1.5 lakh on the show

Kapil is the only police officer in his department allowed to pursue singing professionally. He works night shifts to dedicate his days to music. Additionally, he is an author with three published books and is currently writing eight more. The panellists gave his original song a flawless score, which helped him win Rs 1 lakh. Later, during a brand integration segment, Kapil received an additional Rs 50,000 by properly answering a question, raising his total earnings to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Also read: India's Got Latent Season 2: Kiku Sharda, Harssh Limbachiyaa brutally roast Samay Raina: 'He has a monthly pass to court'

The light-hearted banter continued after his performance. 'No, we have been given a great deal of freedom, and we are doing excellent work with it.' Kapil said in response to Samay's question about if he ever feared crime in Uttar Pradesh. Harssh Limbachiyaa joked, 'Agar hum jurm karein to aap hi aana pakadne,' to which Kapil instantly responded, 'Aap jurm karoge hi kyun?' Wrapping up the segment, Samay thanked the officer, saying, 'Thank you so much ki Indian Police se hamare show mein koi aaya. Isse hamare show ki credibility aur badh gayi.'