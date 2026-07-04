FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana’s campaign ends as Colombia edge past them 1-0 to reach Round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana’s campaign ends as Colombia edge

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Highlights: Colombia beat Ghana to reach Round of 16; Argentina, Egypt also advance

FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia, Argentina, Egypt advance to Round of 16

Gujarat Floods: Fire department rescues stranded people in Junagadh after heavy rain

Gujarat Floods: Fire department rescues stranded people in Junagadh after rain

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy

Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy

Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

India's Got Latent Season 2: Meet Kapil Dinkar, UP Police constable who won Rs 1.5 lakh on Samay Raina's show

UP Police constable Kapil Dinkar impressed everyone with his singing on India's Got Latent Season 2 and won a total of Rs 1.5 lakh, while sharing his journey as a cop, singer and author.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 11:18 AM IST

India's Got Latent Season 2: Meet Kapil Dinkar, UP Police constable who won Rs 1.5 lakh on Samay Raina's show
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On India's Got Latent Season 2, an Uttar Pradesh Police constable shocked everyone. One of the episode's most notable competitors, Kapil Dinkar, won a total prize of Rs 1.5 lakh in addition to impressing the audience with his singing.

UP Police constable surprises Samay Raina with his performance

A Uttar Pradesh Police officer named Kapil Dinkar appeared on stage in his official uniform during the second episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. His entry initially made Samay Raina nervous as Kapil jokingly said, 'Phir se shuru kar diya ye? Pichli baar chain nahi pada, band karwa ke?' Samay even cautioned him against wearing a police outfit on stage, assuming he was just another competitor doing a comedic act. Then Kapil disclosed that he was a current police constable.

Introducing himself, Kapil said, 'I am a singer, lyricist, and composer. That's what feeds my soul. And apart from that, I am a cop to pay the bills.' He revealed that although music has always been his true passion, he joined the Uttar Pradesh Police as a policeman in 2021 to fulfil his mother's wish.

Kapil wins Rs 1.5 lakh on the show

Kapil is the only police officer in his department allowed to pursue singing professionally. He works night shifts to dedicate his days to music. Additionally, he is an author with three published books and is currently writing eight more. The panellists gave his original song a flawless score, which helped him win Rs 1 lakh. Later, during a brand integration segment, Kapil received an additional Rs 50,000 by properly answering a question, raising his total earnings to Rs 1.5 lakh. 

Also read: India's Got Latent Season 2: Kiku Sharda, Harssh Limbachiyaa brutally roast Samay Raina: 'He has a monthly pass to court'

The light-hearted banter continued after his performance. 'No, we have been given a great deal of freedom, and we are doing excellent work with it.' Kapil said in response to Samay's question about if he ever feared crime in Uttar Pradesh. Harssh Limbachiyaa joked, 'Agar hum jurm karein to aap hi aana pakadne,' to which Kapil instantly responded, 'Aap jurm karoge hi kyun?' Wrapping up the segment, Samay thanked the officer, saying, 'Thank you so much ki Indian Police se hamare show mein koi aaya. Isse hamare show ki credibility aur badh gayi.'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana’s campaign ends as Colombia edge past them 1-0 to reach Round of 16
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana’s campaign ends as Colombia edge
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Highlights: Colombia beat Ghana to reach Round of 16; Argentina, Egypt also advance
FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia, Argentina, Egypt advance to Round of 16
No longer WFH for govt employees: Why did Delhi CM Rekha Gupta roll back fuel-saving measures?
No longer WFH for govt employees: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
India's Got Latent Season 2: Meet Kapil Dinkar, UP Police constable who won Rs 1.5 lakh on Samay Raina's show
India's Got Latent Season 2: Meet Kapil Dinkar, UP Police constable
Gujarat Floods: Fire department rescues stranded people in Junagadh after heavy rain
Gujarat Floods: Fire department rescues stranded people in Junagadh after rain
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement