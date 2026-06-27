India's Got Latent Season 2: Meet ‘Indian Donald Trump’ on Samay Raina’s show, who quit his job to perform at open mics

Avinash Agarwal, known as the 'Indian Donald Trump,' became a viral sensation after winning the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2.

After winning the first episode of India's Got Latent, Avinash Agarwal, popularly known as the 'Indian Donald Trump' for his spot-on impression of the former US President, has become an internet sensation. His performance on Samay Raina's show quickly went viral, introducing the comedian to a much wider audience.

Viral success after India's Got Latent

The most significant turning point in Avinash's career occurred during his appearance on India's Got Latent, where he played Donald Trump and won over both the judges and the audience with his quick wit and comedic timing. One of the most talked-about moments was when he made a lighthearted joke about Alia Bhatt, saying, 'Somebody give her a script and a director,' before adding, 'Somebody give her an action director.' The comments caused one of the loudest reactions of the episode.

Avinash also recalled asking seasoned comedian Johnny Lever how to become as funny as him in a previous Instagram post. 'Ek tablet aati hai, woh har Wednesday lo aap' was Johnny's lighthearted response, he wrote. Later on, Avinash realised the advice was a lighthearted allusion to frequently performing at open mics. Avinash allegedly earned 250,000 Instagram followers in just 48 hours after the episode was released, and his triumph on the show was a significant turning point in his lengthy career as a comedian.

From corporate life to comedy stage

Avinash's career in comedy started more than ten years ago, even though many fans first saw him on India's Got Latent. His public profile states that he quit his copywriting career in 2013 to focus on stand-up comedy. Avinash later acknowledged on Instagram that it might have been premature for him to leave his position at that point. He continues to develop his comedic career while juggling live performances and corporate jobs.

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Avinash has performed in more than 800 live events throughout India and accumulated over 15 years of stage experience. In addition to opening for stand-up comic Gaurav Kapoor, he has presented several events. In addition to his comedic skills, he competed for India at the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking in the United States, placing him in the top 30 speakers worldwide. Also, Avinash has held events with celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Johnny Lever, Abhay Deol and Manisha Koirala. According to reports, he has also written scripts for films starring Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.