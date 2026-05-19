India’s Got Latent Season 2 Leak: Will Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh to be first guests on Samay Raina’s show? Internet reacts

A viral photo from India’s Got Latent Season 2 set sparked rumours that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh may appear as guests, leading to mixed fan reactions about Bollywood involvement.

A viral photo has sparked speculation that actor Alia Bhatt may appear in the upcoming Season 2 of India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. The image, which is widely circulating on social media, shows Alia Bhatt and actress Sharvari Wagh seated on a judging panel, fuelling rumours about a high-profile episode.

Viral photo sparks season 2 buzz:

The picture seems to be from the set of India’s Got Latent Season 2, and it shows Alia and Sharvari there, sort of alongside the panel members, including Balraj Singh Ghai, founder of The Habitat in Mumbai, and comedian Aashish Solanki. Both Balraj and Aashish were there during Season 1, too, and there’s also a new show logo visible right in front of the panel, which kinda adds weight to the speculation, even if you know, it’s not 100% yet.

The chatter really started after Samay Raina announced India’s Got Latent is coming back in his stand-up special, Still Alive. Now, there hasn’t been any official guest list, but that leaked image has made a lot of fans think Alia and Sharvari might be in the early lineup of celebrity guests for the new season.

Fans react to possible Bollywood involvement:

That viral post kind of set off mixed reactions online, you know. Some fans are like really hyped to see big Bollywood names on the show, but others are kinda worried the whole thing might drift from its original vibe. A few viewers said, in so many words, that the format could end up turning into more of a film promotion machine rather than staying a comedy-driven talent showcase kinda thing.

On social media, people shared comments that the major star entries could make room less for underground comedians and those niche influencers, the ones that were really central in Season 1. A couple of users also guessed that brand tie-ups, plus sponsorships, might nudge the show’s direction even more, slightly quietly at first, but still.

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Background of the show:

India’s Got Latent got super popular on YouTube, largely because it used this kind of unconventional pattern and really raw humour, you know. But then, later, it ran into huge controversy after some explicit remarks were made on the show, and that triggered backlash, FIRs, and a lot of widespread criticism. After that incident, a bunch of episodes were pulled down, and the creators ended up issuing apologies, too.