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India's Got Latent 2: Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa brutally roast Samay Raina: 'He has a monthly pass to court'

Samay Raina was roasted by Kiku Sharda and Harssh Limbachiyaa in the latest India's Got Latent Season 2 episode, with the comedians joking about the legal controversy that followed the show's first season.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 10:34 AM IST

India's Got Latent 2: Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa brutally roast Samay Raina: 'He has a monthly pass to court'
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Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 continued its comeback with a laughter-filled episode featuring comedians Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The trio playfully roasted Samay over the legal controversy that forced the first season off streaming platforms earlier this year.

Kiku Sharda and Haarsh Limbachiyaa target Samay with courtroom jokes

The second episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 featured guest panellists Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Haarsh Limbachiyaa joining Samay Raina. The trio playfully targeted Samay with jokes, referencing the legal issues that arose after Season 1. 

Kiku Sharda couldn't help but make a clever comment as Samay presented the show's extensive list of sponsors. Referring to the controversy surrounding the show, he said, 'You have got so many sponsors? I thought that the way this place gets torn down so often, your only sponsors would be cement and metal bars.'  Both the audience and the other panellists laughed at the joke.

Harssh Limbachiyaa also took a dig at Samay's legal troubles, saying, 'Say what you will, but I never made it to the highest court. He has a monthly pass. He goes there and marks his attendance. He says, ‘We will worry about the scandal later. Just mark me present.'

Also read: Samay Raina reveals India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 panel: Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Samay says he grew up watching the comedy veterans

Samay expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with the seasoned comedians before the episode's premiere. 'I grew up watching Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and so many shows written by Harsh Limbachiya," he posted on Instagram Stories. All of them made me laugh so much and hugely shaped my comedy.' He further added, 'Tonight I’m going to do Latent with them. I can’t believe it! I’m so excited for you guys to see me jamming with my comedy heroes. These guys are veterans; I can’t wait.'

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