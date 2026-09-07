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India's Got Latent: Bhuvan Bam to join panel with Ahsaas Channa, Rahul Dua? Video goes viral

Bhuvan Bam confirms appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, shares shoot photo; viral video claims panel includes Ahsaas Channa, Rahul Dua and Balraj Ghai.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 11:45 AM IST

India's Got Latent: Bhuvan Bam to join panel with Ahsaas Channa, Rahul Dua? Video goes viral
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Bhuvan Bam has confirmed his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. He shared a photo from the shoot on Instagram. The post has created buzz among fans who have long waited to see him on the show.

Bhuvan Bam on India's Got Latent

Bhuvan Bam posted a photo from the set of India's Got Latent. In the picture, he is seen in a brown jacket, jeans and sunglasses. His caption said, "6. Would you rather? Whether he will make an appearance in the upcoming episode or a later one has not yet been announced. He has shot for the show, though, according to his post. Bhuvan's arrival has long been requested by fans. On the broadcast, he had previously had a video call with a competitor.

A viral video on X claims that Bhuvan will be joined by Ahsaas Channa, Rahul Dua and Balraj Ghai on the panel. In the video, Ahsaas is seen in a white cropped shirt and matching skirt. The video caption said, "Another banger panel for IGL. Samay is back in his cooking era." Some users claimed the video is from Season 1, so the panel is not officially confirmed yet.

Also read: Rida Tharana reacts to criticism over The Traitors Season 2 win with Krystle D'Souza: 'My win is not...'

Rakhi Sawant and Ashneer Grover episode goes viral

Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai were panellists on the most recent episode of India's Got Latent, which was hosted by Samay Raina. Samay had predicted that this episode would resemble OG Latent. There has been a lot of online discussion about the episode.

Rakhi Sawant and Ashneer Grover's interaction has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions regarding appropriateness and discomfort. Viewers noted Ashneer's unease, while others remarked he appeared fine by the end. Ashneer has yet to respond. Rakhi posted on Instagram, suggesting that perceptions would differ if genders were reversed, and shared a meme about Samay Raina's vacation in light of the episode's controversy.

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