India's Got Latent: Ajaz Khan calls show scripted after contestant claims he got only Rs 35,000 instead of Rs 1 lakh | Watch

Ajaz Khan accused Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent of being scripted after a contestant claimed he got only Rs 35,000 and his act was not aired.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan criticised comedian Samay Raina following a man's claim of not receiving full prize money and having his performance omitted from the show India's Got Lalent. On September 24, Ajaz shared a video on Instagram that included Rajesh Mishra from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, talking about the problem.

What Rajesh Mishra claimed

Rajesh claimed to have performed a 40-minute rap act on "India's Got Latent," which he asserts was not aired. He noted receiving some prize money but was not declared a winner, asserting that winners receive Rs 1 lakh but only about Rs 35,000 each if there are multiple winners. Additionally, he alleged that the host, Samay, is aware of the scores before announcements. These claims remain unverified, and it's unclear whether Rajesh's performance was recorded or excluded from airing.

What Ajaz Khan said

In the video, Ajaz accused the show of being unfair to new performers. He said the show is "scripted" and "fixed" and does not show original talent. He said, "Public ko dikha raha hai 1 lakh tu gareebo ko de raha hai, naye comedians ko de raha hai aur brands se itna paisa le raha hai tu."Ajaz also said, "Tu Samay hai aur hum Pralay hai." He urged RSS and other Hindu organisations to support Rajesh. He ended the video by saying, "Samay Raina ka encounter karo."

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Ajaz expressed concern over Rajesh's treatment, questioning why Rajesh's episode was not aired and why he was not recognised as a winner despite receiving prize money. He urged the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to intervene for justice. As of now, Samay Raina and the India's Got Latent team have not addressed the allegations.