FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Neeraj Pandey slams BJP MLA Maithili Thakur for saying 'Bihar is safe' after Jamui incident: 'Ask the girl who faced...'

Neeraj slams BJP MLA Maithili for saying 'Bihar is safe' after Jamui incident

India's Got Latent: Ajaz Khan calls show scripted after contestant claims he got only Rs 35,000 instead of Rs 1 lakh | Watch

India's Got Latent: Ajaz Khan calls show scripted after contestant claims

Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Salian to submit major evidence before CBI a day after Aditya Thackeray refuses to apologise

Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Salian to submit major evidence before CBI

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

India's Got Latent: Ajaz Khan calls show scripted after contestant claims he got only Rs 35,000 instead of Rs 1 lakh | Watch

Ajaz Khan accused Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent of being scripted after a contestant claimed he got only Rs 35,000 and his act was not aired.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 02:40 PM IST

India's Got Latent: Ajaz Khan calls show scripted after contestant claims he got only Rs 35,000 instead of Rs 1 lakh | Watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan criticised comedian Samay Raina following a man's claim of not receiving full prize money and having his performance omitted from the show India's Got Lalent. On September 24, Ajaz shared a video on Instagram that included Rajesh Mishra from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, talking about the problem.

What Rajesh Mishra claimed

Rajesh claimed to have performed a 40-minute rap act on "India's Got Latent," which he asserts was not aired. He noted receiving some prize money but was not declared a winner, asserting that winners receive Rs 1 lakh but only about Rs 35,000 each if there are multiple winners. Additionally, he alleged that the host, Samay, is aware of the scores before announcements. These claims remain unverified, and it's unclear whether Rajesh's performance was recorded or excluded from airing.

What Ajaz Khan said

In the video, Ajaz accused the show of being unfair to new performers. He said the show is "scripted" and "fixed" and does not show original talent. He said, "Public ko dikha raha hai 1 lakh tu gareebo ko de raha hai, naye comedians ko de raha hai aur brands se itna paisa le raha hai tu."Ajaz also said, "Tu Samay hai aur hum Pralay hai." He urged RSS and other Hindu organisations to support Rajesh. He ended the video by saying, "Samay Raina ka encounter karo."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Watch Video: Why did Hamanpreet get irritated after she returned with Asian Games gold medal

Ajaz expressed concern over Rajesh's treatment, questioning why Rajesh's episode was not aired and why he was not recognised as a winner despite receiving prize money. He urged the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to intervene for justice. As of now, Samay Raina and the India's Got Latent team have not addressed the allegations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Neeraj Pandey slams BJP MLA Maithili Thakur for saying 'Bihar is safe' after Jamui incident: 'Ask the girl who faced...'
Neeraj slams BJP MLA Maithili for saying 'Bihar is safe' after Jamui incident
Dalal Street Bloodbath: Rs 4 lakh crore wiped out as oil spike, geopolitical fears hammer markets
Dalal Street Bloodbath: Rs 4 lakh crore wiped out due to oil spike, geopolitics
NEET PG 2026 Result Out: Check how to download scorecard from natboard.edu.in; Know category-wise cut-off and more
NEET PG 2026 Result Out: Check how to download scorecard from natboard.edu.in
Goa SIR Row: Opposition slams EC after report claims 97 eligible voters left out of final roll
Goa SIR Row: Opposition slams EC after report claims 97 eligible voters left out
After three years overseas, IPL auction returns to India with Goa as 2027 venue
After three years overseas, IPL auction returns to India with Goa as 2027 venue
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement