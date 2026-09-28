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India's Got Latent 2: Adnan Sami reacts to Pakistani spy joke on Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer

Adnan Sami funny reacted to a joke on India's Got Latent where Kullu compared Ayushmann Khurrana's spy role in Udta Teer to him.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

India's Got Latent 2: Adnan Sami reacts to Pakistani spy joke on Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer
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The joke was made during a bonus episode, which marked the return of YouTuber Aditya Kulshreshth, aka Kullu. The episode also featured stand-up comedian Rajat Sood, mentalist Suhani Shah and actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who came to promote his upcoming film, Udta Teer.

The joke that started it

During the episode, host Samay Raina asked Ayushmann about the Udta Tia story. Director Ayushmann said the film is India's first patriotic spy comedy. He explained his role in Hindi, "Isme main ek Pakistani spy hoon jo India mein aata hai, uski yaddasht chali jaati hai aur woh sochta hai ki woh Indian hai. Usko desh bhakti toh yaad hai, lekin desh kaunsa hai bhul jaata hai."To this, Kullu immediately replied, "Woh Adnan Sami hai. The clip spread quickly on social media. Adnan Sami himself reacted in the comments section. He wrote, "Pehle mujhse 'rights' lo aur phir film banao."His comment was in a funny tone and referred to his own life story.

Adnan Sami's journey to Indian citizenship

Adnan Sami was born in London and previously held Pakistani citizenship. He moved to India in 2001 and built a successful music career with songs like Tera Chehra and Lift Karadey. He applied for Indian citizenship, but his application was rejected twice. He gave up his Pakistani passport in 2016 and finally became an Indian citizen. Since then, he has often spoken about his love for India.

Also read: Was Sushant Singh killed? Sister claims use of gun, says actor's leg was broken

About Ayushmann's upcoming films

Ayushmann Khurrana has two films coming up. The first is Udta Teer, a spy comedy directed by Aakash Kaushik and Amit Malik, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. It will release in theatres on October 9, 2026. The second is Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, opposite Sharvari. Its title track is already out and it will hit theatres on November 27, 2026.

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