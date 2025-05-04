At a time when budgets were relatively modest, the makers of this song spared no expense, allocating a staggering Rs 15 lakh for its production – a sum that would be equivalent to a whopping Rs 55 crore in today's currency.

Bollywood has given us countless timeless classics that continue to enthral audiences even decades later. One such legendary song has stood the test of time, remaining popular even 65 years after its release. This iconic tune holds a special place in the hearts of millions. Some songs are more than just melodies – they carry stories that add to their allure. Notably, this song is one of the most expensive productions in Hindi cinema, with its enduring appeal a reflection of its timeless charm.

The legendary song "Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya" from the 1960 film Mughal-e-Azam is a monumental achievement in Bollywood history. With its breathtaking Sheesh Mahal set, which cost a small fortune to build, this song set a new standard for cinematic grandeur. Lata Mangeshkar's enchanting voice and Shakeel Badayuni's poignant lyrics, combined with Madhubala's captivating performance as Anarkali, make this song an unforgettable experience. This iconic song has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, and its influence can still be felt today.





What's truly astonishing is the sheer scale of investment that went into creating the iconic song. At a time when budgets were relatively modest, the makers of this song spared no expense, allocating a staggering Rs 15 lakh for its production – a sum that would be equivalent to a whopping Rs 55 crore in today's currency. To put this into perspective, the song's set design was an opulent Sheesh Mahal, meticulously crafted to transport viewers to a bygone era of royal grandeur.

Meanwhile, Mughal-e-Azam, directed by K. Asif, was the biggest blockbuster of the 1960s. Starring Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, and Prithviraj Kapoor, the film's budget was Rs 1.5 crore, a massive amount then. It broke box office records, earning Rs 11 crore initially and equivalent to Rs 3650 crore today, earning its place in Bollywood history.