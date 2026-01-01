FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

India's biggest flop, made in Rs 70 crore, caused loss of 97%, earned only..., movie was pulled down from cinemas in 6 days, it is...

Despite being led by Mohanlal in an impressive dual role, Vrusshabha went on to become one of the biggest flops of Indian cinema, and easily the biggest box office disaster of the superstar.

Simran Singh

Jan 01, 2026

India's biggest flop, made in Rs 70 crore, caused loss of 97%, earned only..., movie was pulled down from cinemas in 6 days, it is...
Mohanlal in Vrusshabha
Hits and flops are a part of the film business. There have been instances when a small film did wonders at the box office. And there have also been some unfavourable box office outcomes, when a big-budget extravaganza tanked badly at the box office, becoming a box office embarrassment for the actor and everyone associated with the project. Today, we will discuss the biggest flop of 2025, which is arguably also India's biggest flop. This movie was expected to break the box office records and score a hat-trick for the lead actor in hits, but it tanked so badly that within 6 days, the film was pulled down from several cinemas. Another interesting fact about this film, it's not from Bollywood. 

Also read: Dhurandhar box office analysis: As Ranveer Singh-starrer earns over Rs 1000 crore, here's budget, star cast fees, total collection, film made ROI of 300% on...

India's biggest flop is....

Mohanlal-starrer Vrusshabha is easily the biggest flop of this year, of the actor, and even one of the biggest duds of recent times. In 2025, Mohanlal struck gold at the box office with Thudarum and L2: Empuraan. He was expected to hit a hat-trick with Vrusshabha, but the film went on to become the biggest embarrassment of recent times. The film was outrightly rejected by the masses, and it caused a loss of 97% for the makers. 

Budget and collection of Vrusshabha 

Malayalam epic drama, Vrusshabha, was released in theatres on December 25, 2025. On day 1, the film just earned Rs 60 lakh domestically and almost to lull response internationally. The film further dipped on day 2 and did not recover, even on the weekend. By the 6th day, the film had earned only Rs 1.5 crore in India and just $30K overseas. Mounted on a budget of Rs 70 crore, the film could gross only Rs 2 crore worldwide, causing a loss of 97% of the budget. 

Exhibitors pulled down Vrusshabha within a week

Despite the presence of Mohanlal, the film fell flat and never recovered. Many theatres in Kerala began to curb their losses and pulled down the film by Tuesday. Sadly, it failed to even complete a week in theatres. Going with the trend, Vrusshabha is expected to complete its lifetime run within 5-7 crore. 

