The Konidela-Allu family from the Telugu film industry is the richest film family in India with a massive net worth of Rs 6000 crore. It is also called the Mega Family in reference to Chiranjeevi's nickname as the Mega Star. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the other superstars in this family are Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Pawan Kalyan.

The family's journey began in the 1950s with actor and producer Allu Ramalingaiah, known for being one of the finest comedians of his time. His son, Allu Aravind, followed in his footsteps, becoming a producer and distributor in the industry. Ramalingaiah's daughter Surekha, married superstar Chiranjeevi, bringing the Konidela branch into the family. Chiranjeevi's brother Pawan Kalyan is also one of the biggest stars in Tollywood, while their other sibling Nagendra Babu, is both an actor and producer.

Allu Aravind’s son Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan are among the highest-paid actors in India. Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish is also an actor. Similarly, Nagendra Babu's son Varun Tej is an actor while his daughter Niharika Konidela is an actress and a producer. Chiranjeevi's sister Vijaya Durga's sons Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaishnav Tej are also actors.

The Konidela-Allu family's combined net worth exceeds Rs 6000 crore, making them wealthier than the Bachchans, the Kapoors, the Chopras and the Khans in the Hindi film industry and Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in Tamil cinema. A significant portion of this wealth comes from Chiranjeevi, Pawan kalyan, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun, the four biggest superstars in the Indian cinema.

The family also own five film production companies - Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts, Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu's Anjana Productions, Pawan Kalyan's Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company, and Allu Aravind's Allu Studios. No other film family in India owns production companies of such a large scale.