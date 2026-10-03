FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP News: 'Gyanu Must Go' Slogans Target CEC Gyanesh Kumar At CJP Rally | Mumbai Protest

CJP News: 'Gyanu Must Go' Slogans Target CEC Gyanesh Kumar At CJP Rally | Mumbai Protest

Will Netanyahu exploit Flydubai incident to whip up emotions ahead of elections?

Will Netanyahu exploit Flydubai incident to whip up emotions ahead of elections?

Asian Games 2026: 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod wins historic women’s recurve archery gold

Asian Games 2026: Kumkum Mohod wins historic women’s recurve archery gold

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

India's Oscar entry Gondhal to have exclusive screenings in six cities ahead of worldwide theatrical release

The Marathi thriller Gondhal follows Suman, a suffocating young bride, who uses her lover Sarjerao's obsession in Gondhal ritual and turns sacred tradition into a deadly chess match. It is India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 01:10 PM IST

India's Oscar entry Gondhal to have exclusive screenings in six cities ahead of worldwide theatrical release
Gondhal release update
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gondhal, the Marathi psychological thriller selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, will have exclusive preview screenings in six cities from October 9, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release in six languages, the makers announced on Friday. Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film will be previewed in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The screenings will begin on October 9 at four theatres each in Mumbai and Pune, followed by the other cities. The previews will be held in Marathi and Hindi. After the previews, the film will release more widely in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in India and overseas, the makers said in a statement. A date for the wider release was not announced.

What is Gondhal about?

Set against the backdrop of Gondhal, a traditional ritual of rural Maharashtra featuring music, dance and mythology, the film revolves around a newlywed couple. According to the official synopsis, the film follows Suman, a suffocating young bride, who uses her lover Sarjerao's obsession in Gondhal ritual and turns sacred tradition into a deadly chess match. Gondhal stars Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam and Yogesh Sohoni in key roles.

Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar on its release

"For us, these previews are more than just early screenings; they are an opportunity to bring Gondhal back to audiences for whom the theatrical experience was always at the heart of the film.This is a story born from Maharashtra's cultural soil, and we have always believed that its atmosphere, sound and visual world should be experienced collectively in a theatre. After the honour of representing India at the Oscars, it feels especially meaningful to open the doors of the film to audiences. I hope viewers enter the theatre without preconceived notions and allow the story, the culture and its psychological journey to speak for themselves," Davakhar said.

READ | Interview: Shashwat Sachdev says Aditya Dhar imagined Dhurandhar as 'greatest musical ever told'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India's Oscar entry Gondhal to have exclusive screenings in six cities ahead of worldwide theatrical release
India's Oscar entry Gondhal to have exclusive screenings in six cities
Navpreet Singh, accused in narco-trafficking case, deported from Turkey, brought to India: Amit Shah
Navpreet Singh, accused in narco-trafficking, deported from Turkey: Amit Shah
Salman Khan lauds flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar for heroics during mid-air attack: 'Well done bro'
Salman Khan lauds flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar: 'Well done bro'
Flydubai co-pilot's posts under scanner after Al Qaeda-linked images, videos surface, radicalisation suspected
Flydubai co-pilot's posts under scanner after Al Qaeda-linked images
5 killed, 10 critically injured in Tirupati blast ! Watch video
5 killed, 10 critically injured in Tirupati blast ! Watch video
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement