India carried out a major operation called Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, targeting and destroying nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The action was a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, taken in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

While many celebrities praised the Indian Armed Forces and expressed pride in the country, Bigg Boss fame Mandana Karimi’s comment received strong backlash online. Her remarks didn’t go down well with netizens, who felt her words were insensitive given the situation.

The actress reposted a message on her Instagram story that strongly criticized global violence. The post claimed that India had bombed parts of Pakistani Kashmir, killing civilians and children. It also mentioned that Israel had just killed a family in Khan Yunis, and the U.S. had bombed Yemen the day before, also causing civilian deaths. The message said that these actions were examples of powerful nations committing war crimes without consequences. It linked these events to ideologies like Zionism, Hindutva, and American exceptionalism, saying they are all forms of imperialism causing destruction around the world.

It read, "The world is on fire. India bombing Pakistani Kashmir murdering civilians and children moments ago. Israel murdered a family in Khan Yunis just moments ago. America bombed Yemen murdering civilians just yesterday. All of these deaths are a direct response from genocidal powers that learned from each other that you can carry out war crimes with impunity while the world swallows its tongue. Whether it's Zionism, Hindutva fascism or American exceptionalism, imperialism continues to rage on and burn all in its path."

On Thursday, after facing backlash for sharing a post that claimed "India bombed Pakistan and murdered civilians and children," Iranian actress Mandana Karimi took to Instagram to clarify her stand. She said that her intention was simply to share a message about peace and not to comment on religion or politics.

However, her post led to a wave of online hate, with many people telling her to “go back to her country” and questioning her right to speak. Responding to the criticism, Mandana wrote, “What a storm one story can cause. A simple message about peace—not religion, not politics—sparked an avalanche of hate. From faceless accounts and fake names, telling me to “go back to my country,” questioning my right to speak. Let me say this loud and clear: I’ve lived in India for 16 years. I’ve worked hard, adapted, contributed, and made this place my home—with love, effort, and respect. And yes, I’ve had the most incredible friends and people here who made me feel like I belong. But then there’s the other side—the small-minded, toxic corner that will always see me as an outsider, no matter what I do (sic)."

She added, "And now, let’s talk facts. I’m proud of India. I’m proud of how far this country has come. I have deep respect for the Indian government—for what it’s done to protect its borders, grow its economy, and stand tall on the global stage. This country has given me space, purpose, and pride. And instead of standing together in that spirit, some people just want to tear down, hate, and harass. If you think I’m “nobody,” then why are you even here? Hate takes effort. And energy. You’re not a hater. You’re just a confused fan. So yeah—keep your shade. I’ll keep my peace (sic)."