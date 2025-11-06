India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas

Malayalam cinema icon Prem Nazir holds the record for delivering the most box office hits as a lead actor. His prolific career saw him appear in over 900 films. Nazir also holds a Guinness World Record for the most films played as a hero - 720 in total.

In more than a century of Indian cinema, the industry has produced a long line of superstars. From KL Saigal to Prabhas, these actors have not only dominated the box office but also become cultural icons. While debates over who is the 'biggest' continue, one figure stands out unmistakably for his sheer success and output - an actor credited with over 400 hit films and 50 blockbusters.

Malayalam cinema icon Prem Nazir holds the record for delivering the most box office hits as a lead actor. His prolific career, spanning from the early 1950s until his death in 1989, saw him appear in over 900 films. Nazir also holds a Guinness World Record for the most films played as a hero - 720 in total. Remarkably, he is estimated to have led more than 400 hit films, including a record 50 blockbusters, a milestone unmatched by any other actor in Indian cinema.

Born Abdul Khader in 1926 in the former princely state of Travancore, Prem Nazir began his career in theatre as a teenager. After completing his education, he made his film debut with the 1952 release Marumakal before taking on a lead role in Visappinte Vili, where he was rechristened Prem Nazir. Over the following years, he became the quintessential romantic hero of Malayalam cinema, effortlessly moving between romance, tragedy, mythologicals, and historicals.

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Nazir dominated the industry, delivering more than a dozen hits in each decade and standing as Malayalam cinema’s unrivalled superstar. By the 1980s, now in his late 50s, he transitioned to supporting roles as younger actors emerged, yet he still achieved box office success with films like Padayottam and Dhwani. In 1983, the Government of India awarded him with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in India after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan. Prem Nazir passed away in 1989 from measles, with his final film, Priyadarshan’s Kadathanadan Ambadi, releasing the following year.

READ | 'Sex karna bhi band karde': Netizens react furiously as Vicky Kaushal reportedly aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film Mahavatar