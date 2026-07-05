India's Got Latent Season 2: Why fans are praising Chandan Prabhakar after the latest episode?

After the latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, Chandan Prabhakar is trending more on social media than the show's creator Samay Raina. Read till the end to know why.

Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Harssh Limbachiyaa were guests of the latest episode on India's Got Latent Season 2. (Screengrab from viral clip)

India's Got Latent Season 2 is garnering all the love and praise from Samay Raina's fans ever since it began last month. The latest episode, which was the second of the season, featured comedy legends Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar along with TV scriptwriter and producer Harssh Limbachiyaa. After the show was aired on YouTube and Netflix, fans were left impressed with Chandan's quick-wittiness, which is generally considered a forte of the host, Samay Raina. Yes, you read it right! Chandan outshone Samay on his own show, and here's the reason why.

How Chandan Prabhakar emerge as a fan favourite on Latents?

On his show, Samay frequently took a jibe at Chandan over his 'Chandu Chaiwala' persona from The Kapil Sharma Show. But it was Chandan who proved why he is a seasoned comedic talent with his spontaneous wit, one-liners, and sharp humour.

Many online users shared a compilation of clips from the episode wherein Chandan can be seen making fun of contestants and sometimes even his co-star on Kapil's show, Kiku.

Take a look

Now we got it why Samay Raina put Chandan Prabhakar in the middle in Thumbnail



Chandan in kapil show:

Chandan in latent:



Watch this, he was best throughout the episode pic.twitter.com/3UVp6Hm7BW — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 3, 2026

Some netizens even came out with details about Chandan's career, starting from being a contestant on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where he finished as the first runner-up.

Meet Chandan Prabhakar



- Before starting comedy, he completed his mechanical engineering.

- Came as a runner up in great Indian laughter 2007

- Chandan worked throughout his life in kapil’s shadow.

- Did Roles like chai wala in Kapil Sharma show.



Today at India’s got latent, he… pic.twitter.com/GqzmXUPpvW — Prathmesh. (@45Fan_Prathmesh) July 3, 2026

With such reactions, it can be clearly seen why Chandan stole the show in the latest Latent episode. Even Samay took to his Instagram handle and shared two Stories wherein he posted videos praising Chandan and said, ''Bhai, mere dimaag se jaa hi nahi rahe hai ye sentence yaar,'' referring to what the guest said to a contestant over his style of speaking after performing stunts.

Meanwhile, it is also said that the second season of India's Got Latents will go off air after 10 episodes, as hinted by the host during the second episode. Stay tuned to our space to find out more interesting news on India's Got Latent Season 2.