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India's Got Latent Season 2 to end after just 10 episodes? Samay Raina drops major hint

Samay Raina appears to have revealed the total episode count of India's Got Latent Season 2 during the latest episode, released on Friday. Know more about it here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 02:41 PM IST

India's Got Latent Season 2 to end after just 10 episodes? Samay Raina drops major hint
India's Got Latent Season 2 airs on YouTube and Netflix. (Screengrab from Samay Raina's video on Instagram)
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Samay Raina returned with his much-awaited comedy talent show with its second season on June 20 with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as its guest panel. After the premiere episode became an instant hit, the new one arrived two weeks later on July 3, simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, featuring popular comedians and television stars. The second episode featured Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Harssh Limbachiyaa, along with Samay's long-time friend Balraj Ghai.

Will India's Got Latent Season 2 end after 10 episodes?

During the latest episode, Samay Raina hinted at how long the second season is likely to run. Yes, you read it right! The moment came when a contestant named Aditya Kodmur, who, after completing his performance, asked Samay to come on the stage to hold a matchstick, which he claimed he would light by throwing a playing card at it. While walking towards the stage, Samay said, ''Bhai, dekhle mereko abhi or 8 episode banane hai bhai.''

He unintentionally revealed that after this episode, he has still eight more episodes to shoot before ending the second season. It means that the second season of India's Got Latent will end after 10 episodes. Notably, the first season, which ended after a controversy, had a total of 18 episodes, including six bonus or members-only episodes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Ahead of the second episode on Friday, Samay shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle about the guests and being influenced by their work while growing up. ''I grew up watching @chandanprabhakar @kikusharda and sooo many shows written by @haarshlimbachiyaa30. All of them made me laugh so much and shaped my comedy in a big way. Tonight I’m going to do Latent with them. I can’t believe it!!!!'' he wrote.

Meanwhile, the second season of Latent is expected to feature guests like Bhuvan Bam and Kapil Sharma, among others.

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