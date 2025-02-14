In a recent interview, Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal opened up about the ongoing controversy on Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina. Check out what he said.

Rajat Dalal, Bigg Boss 18's one of the most popular housemates, has opened up about Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina's ongoing controversy which erupted after the latest episode of India's Got Latent premiered on YouTube. This all started after Ranveer's remark sparked outrage on social media and even police complaints have been lodged against the show's guests. Both Samay and Ranveer even apologised to the public after the controversy. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rajat revealed about his relationship with Samay Raina, whom he considers as 'brother'.

''Samay and I have been close, he has always called me when I was wrong and as a brother, he would advise me. Nowadays, people have started enjoying the abuse. Even kids find it cool. If you saw there was Rebel Kid, she used abuses in each sentence and all of them were clapping. There is nothing to laugh. People are promoting it and I feel that is not right,'' he said.

Condemning to what Ranveer said on the show, Rajat also mentioned that Ranveer had copied the remark from an English podcast. ''Itne logon ke saath aap podcast kar chuke ho toh thoda dekh ke bolna chahiye,'' he added.

During the chat, Rajat also talked about how social media in today's times can affect one's life and said, ''Mera maanna hai ki agar koi aage aakar maafi maangta hai, bhug taan karta hai toh yaar galti toh insaan se hi hoti hai.'' He also admitted that he had made several mistakes in life and questioned if everyone is penalised for making a mistake, how can society function.