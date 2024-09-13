India’s biggest superstar gave 50 blockbusters, did 39 films in a year; not Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna, SRK, Akshay, Prabhas

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

Shreyas Iyer struts to the crease in trendy sunglasses in Duleep Trophy, becomes meme fodder after being out for just…

Viral video: Man spots duo riding sidecar scooter on streets, netizens call them 'Bhide and Chachaji', WATCH

Meet Jared Isaacman, a tech billionaire, who stepped out of SpaceX capsule for first private spacewalk, his net worth...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

Shreyas Iyer struts to the crease in trendy sunglasses in Duleep Trophy, becomes meme fodder after being out for just…

Shreyas Iyer struts to the crease in trendy sunglasses in Duleep Trophy, becomes meme fodder after being out for just…

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

Four films, including 3 blockbusters, Vicky Kaushal lost to other actors

Four films, including 3 blockbusters, Vicky Kaushal lost to other actors

Seven Indian states with highest divorce rates 

Seven Indian states with highest divorce rates 

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

'Sir, please give me work...': Meet actor who once begged superstar for work, then became his son-in-law, he is now..

'Sir, please give me work...': Meet actor who once begged superstar for work, then became his son-in-law, he is now..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

India’s biggest superstar gave 50 blockbusters, did 39 films in a year; not Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna, SRK, Akshay, Prabhas

This superstar had 400 hits and 50 blockbusters and holds record for leading 720 films.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 01:49 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

India’s biggest superstar gave 50 blockbusters, did 39 films in a year; not Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna, SRK, Akshay, Prabhas
Prem Nazir
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Over a hundred years of Indian cinema, there have been several superstars from Dev Anand, Rajinikanth to Prabhas. However, none of them could beat this one superstar who has worked in over 900 films and holds the record for giving 50 blockbusters and 400 hits. 

The superstar we are talking about holds several records one of which includes giving 39 films in a year. He is none other than Prem Nazir. Prem Nazir was one of Malayalam cinema’s leading men of his generation. He is considered one of the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He is referred to as the Evergreen hero. 

prem-nazir-18806

Prem Nazir born Abdul Khader, made his debut with the 1952 film Marumakal, and with his second film Visappintr Vili, he took his stage name Prem Nazir. Nazir is noted for his performances in films such as Murappennu, Udhyogastha, Iruttinte Athmavu, Kallichellamma, Virunnukari, Nadhi, C.I.D. Nazir, Anubhavangal Paalichakal, Taxi Car, Azhakulla Saleena, Nellu, Ariyappedatha Rahasyam among others. Nazir rose to stardom with his image of a youth heartthrob. He acquired the image of a romantic hero and made a loyal fan following for himself. During the early 50s, he became the first real superstar of Malayalam cinema. 

Even though Nazir could not regenerate after the mid-1970s, he maintained his superstardom till the beginning of the 1980s. In 1979, 39 of his films were released; a record. He also holds the record for having acted in the most leading roles – about 700 films (with 85 heroines; another record). Another record is for the most enduring screen team along with actress Sheela. They played opposite each other in 130 movies by 1975.

While Prem Nazir has 400 hits, No superstar in Bollywood has even 100 hits. Amitabh Bachchan has 56, Rajesh Khanna has 42, while Shah Rukh and Salman both have somewhere in the mid-30s. Even the superstars from the south, like Rajinikanth, and Prabhas, don’t have over a hundred hits in their career. In fact even if we combine the hits given by these superstars, it still doesn’t match up to what Prem Nazir had given. By the 80s, Prem Nazir moved to supporting roles. He still managed to deliver hits in his 50s with films like Padayottam (1982). Prem Nazir passed away in 1989 after contracting measles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Sir, please give me work...': Meet actor who once begged superstar for work, then became his son-in-law, he is now..

'Sir, please give me work...': Meet actor who once begged superstar for work, then became his son-in-law, he is now..

Viral video: Man spots duo riding sidecar scooter on streets, netizens call them 'Bhide and Chachaji', WATCH

Viral video: Man spots duo riding sidecar scooter on streets, netizens call them 'Bhide and Chachaji', WATCH

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

Apple iPhone 16 series price: How much iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro Max will cost in US, Dubai?

Apple iPhone 16 series price: How much iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro Max will cost in US, Dubai?

Radhika Merchant stuns in gorgeous navy-blue tunic set for Ambani's Ganpati visarjan, it costs...

Radhika Merchant stuns in gorgeous navy-blue tunic set for Ambani's Ganpati visarjan, it costs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement