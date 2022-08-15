Search icon
Independence Day 2022: 75 artists including Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu perform patriotic song Jaya Hey 2.0

75 legendary Indian artists including Asha Bhosle and Kumar Sanu have come together to perform Jaya Hey 2.0 on the occasion of Independence Day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

Photo - YouTube screengrab

This year India is celebrating 75 years of Independence, with the entire nation coming together to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Due to the grand celebrations of the Independence Day 2022 take place this year, several musicians and artists came together to create something special.

To mark 75 years of Independence, 75 artistes including Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu and Hariharan joined hands for a patriotic song ‘Jaya Hey 2.0’, a new twist on the classic patriotic song and India’s national anthem Jana Gana Mana, which is etched into the hearts of all citizens.

Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, better known as the Sourendro-Soumyojit duo, conceptualised, music composed and directed Jaya Hey 2.0, which is a rendition of the full five verses of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata aka Jana Gana Mana, written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911.

The song launch of Jaya Hey 2.0 was graced by Harshavardhan Neotia, Ambuja Neotia, Anupam Roy, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Rupam Islam, Sourendro Mullick, and Soumyojit Das.

Apart from Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu and Hariharan, the other artistes who have worked on Jaya Hey 2.0 include Amjad Ali Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, L. Subramaniam, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Vikku Vinayakram, Lou Majaw, Anup Jalota, Parveen Sultana, Sivamani, Bombay Jayashri, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Mohit Chauhan, Papon, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Sadhana Sargam, Shantanu Moitra and V. Selvaganesh among others.

Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shreya Ghosal, Mahesh Kale, Amaan Ali Bangash, Aayan Ali Bangash, Tetseo Sisters, Amrit Ramnath, Omkar Dhumal, Ambi Subramaniam and Rhythm Shaw among others, also lent their voices.

‘Jaya Hey’, which is streaming on YouTube, is presented by Ambuja Neotia chairman Harshavardhan Neotia.

(With ANI inputs)

