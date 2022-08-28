Search icon
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Liger star Vijay Deverakonda turns presenter, hopes Virat Kohli 'will hit at least a 50'

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match: Vijay Deverakonda was also seen enjoying the match sitting in the stadium. Check out viral pictures below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda at Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match/Twitter

Vijay Deverakonda, who made his Bollywood debut with the sports actioner Liger which was released in the theatres on August 25, has flown to Dubai for attending India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022. Vijay promoted his film Liger at the epic encounter and also said that he hopes Virat Kohli will score at least a half-century in the match.

Exuding high energy and hope, Deverakonda spoke to the presenters Jatin Sapru and Irfan Pathan, and highlighted his hopes ahead of the thriller match. "I am very high on energy. I am hopeful that Kohli will hit at least a 50 today. Once he gets over 20, he can cross the mark. It's his 100th match and I can't wait to see it," said the Liger actor during the pre-match presentation at the Dubai International stadium.

Here are some of the viral photos in which the Dear Comrade star can be seen watching the match

Vijay1

Vijay2

Vijay3

Earlier in the day, members of the Indian cricket team extended their support to star batter Virat Kohli who will represent the country in the T20 International format for the 100th time today when he takes to the field for a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022, becoming the first Indian to play a century of games across all formats of the sport.

READ | Ahead of Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 match, Shah Rukh Khan's old photo of attending 2007 T20 World Cup final goes viral

Talking about Liger, Ananya Panday starred as the leading lady in the Puri Jagannadh directorial. The film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande play pivotal roles in the film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Apart from these two languages, Liger was also released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres worldwide.

