'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

Juhi Parmar accused the Barbie makers of misleading the fans with the trailer. She took to Instagram and penned a long note to the makers.

Television actress Juhi Parmar, on Monday, took to Instagram and slammed the makers of Barbie. She accused the makers of misleading her and penned an open letter to them. The Kumkum actress revealed that she left the theatre in 10-15 minutes.

In her Instagram post, Juhi wrote, “I start with owning up to my mistake, I took my 10-year-old daughter Samairra to watch your film without researching the fact that it was a "PG-13" movie. 10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual connotations and I was anxiously running out of the theater wondering what had I just exposed my child to. She had been waiting to watch your film and here I was just shocked, disappointed and heartbroken with what I had just exposed her to.”

She further mentioned, “I was the first one to walk out of the movie within 10/15 minutes and by the time I reached out, I saw other parents following with their little ones crying, while some parents chose to stay back to watch the entire movie. I'm glad though that I chose to walk out within 10-15 minutes as I didn't even want to think about how much worse it would have got- ten.... In fact I would say leave Pg-13, the language and content in your film Barbie is inappropriate even for children 13 and above.”

She then accused the makers for ‘misleading’ the fans with the trailer. She said, "I went back and checked the promos and realized that none of them even gave a glimpse of the inappropriate language that was coming up in the movie. So then then why mislead? But Barbie, this is not just about you! Half of our Hindi movies have so much inappropriate content, at least you were labeled Pg-13, our Hindi movies aren't and then parents ends up exposing their kids to content like rape, suicide, sexual connotations and what not.”

She captioned the post, “A lot of my own audience is not going to happy with what I share today, some of you may send me a lot of angst but I share this note as a concerned parent to Barbie! And for the other parents out there, don’t make the mistake I did and please do check before you take your child for the film, that choice is yours! #responsibleparentingwithjuhi #parenting #responsibleparenting #parent.”