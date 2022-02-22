BLACKPINK's producer saw Jisoo cry just once in six years, here's what he said

The very popular BLACKPINK has a huge fan following, members of the band never fail to impress the audience with their power pack performances. The band has 4 female members including Rose, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo.

Jisoo, who is the oldest member of BLACKPINK, is known for her ‘professional poker face’. Despite knowing her for more than six years, the producer of BLACKPINK has talked about her ‘street smart’ personality. The K-pop group had collaborated with Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and many more. They had done so many international concerts. Also Read: BLACKPINK girl Lisa speaks in Australian accent after hanging out with Rose- WATCH video

For the unversed, Jisoo also became Dior’s brand ambassador and was recently featured in K-drama. Being the oldest member, Jisoo often takes care of everyone in the group. As stated in a documentary titled ‘BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky’, she gave her scarf to Lisa and created tanghulu with Jennie. She is the last member to cry if something happens.

Teddy Park, who is the producer of the band and the unofficial ‘fifth member’ of BLACKPINK, collaborated with Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa for a few years. In the documentary, he opened up on BLACKPINK’s background.

Talking about Jisoo, he said, “Straight up Korean girl that grew up in Korea. She’s the ‘Unnie’ of the group. She’s the oldest. She does have that professional poker face. I’ve known Jisoo for, let’s say, a good six years. I’ve seen her cry once.”

“She’s super smart. A lot of people think she’s book smart, but I would say she’s street smart.”

Later, Jennie talked about her experience of performing in Thailand. She said the country always makes her emotional for some reason. After this, Rose said, BLACKPINK’s crying is like a train as Jennie starts crying if she cries, and Lisa cries if Jennie cries. Pointing to Jisoo, she said, she is the last one to cry.

Later in the documentary, Jennie reflected on her experience performing in Thailand, saying that for some reason, the country always makes her emotional. Rosé said that BLACKPINK’s crying is like a train — if she cries, then Jennie cries. If Jennie cries then, Lisa cries. The members turned to Jisoo, who said that she didn’t cry. Or she cries last, at least.