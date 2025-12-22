In PICS: Karisma Kapoor stuns in Ritu Kumar Chanderi silk suit; you can too add it to your wardrobe for Rs 1,50,000

Karisma Kapoor impressed fashion lovers in a soft Chanderi silk suit by Ritu Kumar, styled with minimal makeup and delicate gold jewellery. Her look highlighted effortless elegance and modern simplicity rooted in traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Karisma Kapoor, known for her timeless beauty and graceful fashion choices, once again proved why she is considered a true style icon. The actress recently went out in a traditional ensemble that showcased traditional Indian craftsmanship, elegance, and simplicity. Fashion enthusiasts were immediately drawn to her appearance and commended her for selecting a subtle yet striking outfit. Comfort and sophistication have always been key components of Karisma's style, and this look was no exception. She demonstrated how traditional Indian clothing can look sophisticated and contemporary without the need for ostentatious details or vivid hues.

What she wore:

Karisma wore a beautiful Chanderi silk suit by designer Ritu Kumar. Soft, neutral colours enhanced the ensemble's serene, elegant appeal. The suit's exquisite embroidery and fine detailing accentuated the fabric's richness without making it appear bulky. The outfit felt flowing and airy due to the lightweight Chanderi material, which made it ideal for celebratory events or daytime events. She accessorised the suit with a matching dupatta that enhanced the overall appearance with delicate details.

Karisma kept her makeup minimal and fresh to complement the soft hues of her outfit. She chose soft cheek blush, nude lipstick that added a natural glow, and softly defined eyes with earthy, warm tones. Her hair was neatly parted, left open, and styled in loose waves, giving her a polished yet carefree look. She selected delicate gold jewellery, such as sophisticated earrings and understated accessories. The clothing and fabric continued to be the primary focal point because there was very little jewellery.

Why this look stands out:

The look of Karisma Kapoor was made special by the effortless blending of traditional and modern styling. The iconic Chanderi fabric was a nod to Indian culture and at the same time the plain shape and soft styling gave the outfit a modern look. This look is a source of inspiration for ladies who choose sophistication rather than extravagance and want attires that are fashionable yet comfy. Karisma's decision shows that muted hues, exquisite craftsmanship, and challenging styling can result in a striking fashion statement. Her clothing is perfect for festivals, family get-togethers, and cultural events where elegance and simplicity are the only things that count.