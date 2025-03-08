Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary with their kids, sharing heartfelt moments online.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple marked the special day with their children, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan, in a simple yet heartfelt celebration.

Sneha Reddy shared a glimpse of the anniversary celebration on social media. A fan page dedicated to Allu Arjun also posted pictures from the event on X (formerly Twitter). In the shared pictures, Allu Arjun and Sneha stood together, cutting their anniversary cake. The celebration had a warm and cozy vibe, reflecting the couple's bond.

The photos showed Sneha in a casual yet elegant blue top and white pants, while Allu Arjun sported a stylish all-white denim outfit. The couple cut the cake together, surrounded by cute chocolate cupcakes neatly arranged on the table. Sneha captioned the photo with a sweet message, "Happy anniversary to us," adding an evil eye emoji and a pink heart emoji to express her love.

Allu Arjun's team also shared a heartfelt anniversary wish on X. They wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Wedding Anniversary to the beautiful couple @alluarjun & #AlluSnehaReddy! May your journey together always be filled with love and happiness! "

The love story of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy began when they tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad in 2011. The couple welcomed their son, Allu Ayaan, in 2014, followed by their daughter, Allu Arha, in 2016. The family often shares glimpses of their happy moments on social media, delighting fans with their strong family bond.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Sukumar's highly successful film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie received tremendous love from fans and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

The couple’s 14-year journey together continues to inspire many, showcasing a beautiful balance of love, family, and success.