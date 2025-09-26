In Aryan Khan's The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Mona Singh replaced this OG 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' girl who performed in Raja Hindustani, Gumrah; her name is...

The Ba**ds of Bollywood recreates the iconic 1997 song 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' from Gupt, digitally replacing the original dancer with Mona Singh. Discover who the OG dancer was and why fans are talking about this nostalgic twist!

In Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, a pivotal moment in the finale has sparked widespread curiosity and nostalgia. The show features a reimagined version of the 1997 hit song 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' from the film Gupt, originally performed by Bobby Deol. However, what caught the audience's attention was the seamless integration of Mona Singh into the classic track, achieved through advanced VFX techniques. This digital replacement led many to wonder: who was the original dancer?

Bhanu Khan: The original star of the song

The answer is Bhanu Khan, a prominent background dancer in the 1990s known for her high-energy performances in several hit songs. In the original 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' video, Bhanu Khan played the role of a glamorous bartender, matching steps with Bobby Deol. Her portrayal in the white dress became an iconic image of that era, and her moves remain memorable for fans of 90s Bollywood.

Legacy beyond Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela

Beyond Gupt, Bhanu Khan graced numerous other Bollywood tracks, including 'Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge' from Raja Hindustani (1996), 'Gutur Gutur' from Dalaal (1993), and 'Ram Kasam Mera Bada Naam Ho Gaya' from Gumrah (1993). Her contributions significantly enriched the visual appeal of these songs, establishing her as a beloved figure among 90s Bollywood enthusiasts.

The creative decision to digitally replace Bhanu Khan with Mona Singh in The Ba**ds of Bollywood not only pays homage to the original but also introduces the classic to a new generation. This innovative approach has reignited interest in the song, leading to a resurgence in its popularity across digital platforms.

As the series continues to captivate audiences, Bhanu Khan's legacy as the original 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' girl remains an integral part of Bollywood's rich history.