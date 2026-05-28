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Imtiaz Ali shares how Vedang Raina in Main Vaapas Aaunga reminded him of Alia Bhatt in Highway: 'They possess certain maturity'

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Imtiaz Ali shares how Vedang Raina in Main Vaapas Aaunga reminded him of Alia Bhatt in Highway: 'They possess certain maturity'

Imtiaz Ali compared Vedang Raina’s emotional depth in Main Vaapas Aaunga to Alia Bhatt’s performance in Highway, praising the young actor’s maturity and authenticity despite being a newcomer.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 28, 2026, 08:41 PM IST

Imtiaz Ali shares how Vedang Raina in Main Vaapas Aaunga reminded him of Alia Bhatt in Highway: 'They possess certain maturity'
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Imtiaz Ali has compared newcomer Vedang Raina to Alia Bhatt during her Highway phase, praising the young actor for bringing rare emotional depth and maturity to his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The filmmaker said some newcomers unexpectedly possess an emotional intelligence that stands out even early in their careers.

Imtiaz Ali compares Vedang Raina to Alia Bhatt:

Speaking about actors who leave a lasting mark, even if they’re still kinda new to the industry, Imtiaz Ali spoke about how some performers seem to naturally have that emotional authenticity in their work. During a recent chat, the filmmaker mentioned that Vedang Raina reminded him of Alia Bhatt, from back when she worked on Highway, the 2014 film that turned out to be a real turning point in her acting journey.

Imtiaz said, 'Alia Bhatt in Highway or Vedang Raina in this film have shown a kind of depth of emotion. Some newcomers, somehow, manage to do that unexpectedly. There is a certain maturity that these people carry.'

He also added that, in his view, acting isn’t so much about experience and timelines as it is about emotional understanding. As he explained it, actors keep their own individual approach no matter how many years they’ve worked, and it’s emotional intelligence that really ends up counting in the performance.

Also read: SRH owner Kavya Maran hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his fierce eliminator heroics in IPL 2026, watch

Vedang Raina reacts to Imtiaz Ali’s praise:

Vedang Raina, who plays the lead in Main Vaapas Aaunga, also reacted when people praised him at the trailer launch event. He said the moment was 'the most amazing thing' that happened to him, and he also thanked Imtiaz Ali for giving him a chance so early in his career.

Vedang shared that getting to be a part of an Imtiaz Ali film feels like a real honour, and in a half-joking tone, he added that being called the 'youngest hero' in the filmmaker’s world leaves him feeling proud and also a bit emotional at the same time.

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