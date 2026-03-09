Imtiaz Ali says he wanted Heer to stay alive in Rockstar, reveals why Nargis Fakhri's character died in Ranbir Kapoor film

Imtiaz Ali revealed that Heer was originally meant to survive in Rockstar, but after rewriting the script, her death became part of the story, intensifying Jordan’s emotions and music, making the film unforgettable.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently shared details about the ending of his hit film Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan and Nargis Fakhri as Heer. Fans have often wondered why Heer dies in the movie, and Imtiaz finally explained his thought process behind this emotional choice. The director revealed that originally, he had imagined Heer surviving at the end of the story.

The original script was different:

Imtiaz said that in the early draft of Rockstar, Heer was supposed to live. He had written a version with a happy ending where the lovers would be together. However, he lost that draft when he rewrote the story after his first attempt at writing it. The writers created a new ending which included Heer's death as a permanent element of the story. The film received a tragic turn through this alteration, which has remained in viewers' memories for more than ten years.

Influence of classic love stories:

The director also mentioned that he was inspired by the classic Heer Ranjha tale, which depicts how lovers experience both tragic situations and their eventual separation. In Rockstar, Jordan experiences heartbreak after Heer's death, who dies before him in the story. Jordan's emotional path reaches new heights through her death because it drives his musical creation, which serves as the movie's emotional centre. The tragic turn in the story created an experience that viewers found both intense and unforgettable.

Also read: Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma kisses him as all-rounder calls her 'lucky charm' after India's T20 World Cup win

Why the ending resonates:

The majority of supporters believe that the emotional pain experienced by Rockstar enhances its strength as a musical work. The character Jordan experiences deep emotional suffering, which shows the true extent of his love through his painful experience of losing Heer. Imtiaz Ali's latest announcement revealed to fans his artistic development process and demonstrated how minor script modifications can transform a film's complete emotional impact.